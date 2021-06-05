Juno Awards 2021: The Weeknd wins three awards at virtual opening night

The 2021 Juno Awards kicked off Friday night in a virtual ceremony, their first since the show was canceled early last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On their opening night, they presented awards to JJ Wilde for Rock Album of the Year, Alanis Morissette for Contemporary Adult Album of the Year and cemented The Weekndas as Junosfrontrunner. It won the most material, winning Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year, Songwriter of the Year and Single of the Year.

Meanwhile, Crown Lands took home the Breakthrough Group of the Year award, rapper TOBi won Rap Recording of the Year, and producer Kaytranadawon won Dance Record of the Year, a category in which he won a Grammy less than three months ago.

In an interview after his victory, TOBi said his career and his self-confidence started with the support of his community.

“I came out of a college degree into a space where I felt like I was in limbo as an artist not knowing where to go, giving up almost a few times,” he told CBC News.

WATCH | TOBi wins rap recording of the year:

TOBi wins rap recording of the year on the award’s 30th anniversary. “We’re popping champagne, we’re not going to stop.” 1:38

Brampton, Ont. The rapper said arts empowerment programs in the city like The Remix Project and RISE Edutainment have helped its growth and development. These programs, he added, allowed him to witness powerful examples of representation in the industry, which inspired him to keep moving forward.

“There are a lot of people who are the nameless champions,” he said. “Canada strikes above its weight for its art.”

Elsewhere, Canadian producer Wondagurl (Ebony Naomi Oshunrinde) became the first black woman to win the Jack Richardson producer of the year award.

“It sounds like a dream,” she told CBC News. “I’ve been making music since I was nine and I took it seriously when I was 12 … It’s something I’ve always wanted to do as a producer, and definitely [to] get that award. “

In a largely pre-recorded show, host Angeline Tetteh-Wayo presented awards alongside performances by TOBi, singer-songwriter Kl Pelgag, rock duo Crown Lands and more.

Interspersed with these performances, there were more serious moments. The evening began with a moment of silence to honor the 215 children whose remains were discovered at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in late May, while Crown Lands began its show with a tribute to Indigenous women and girls. missing and murdered.

Towards the end of the show, Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) President Allan Reid announced that the 51st Annual Juno Awards would be held in Toronto for an “in person” performance.

The last time the event was held in the city was for the 40th annual Juno Awards in 2011, hosted by Toronto rapper Drake.

The Weeknd at the top of the nominees

Before the awards show, rapper The Weeknd had the most nominations with six. He won all three categories he was eligible for on Friday, including his title of the year for smashing success.Blinding lights.

He is still in the running for Fan Choice, Artist of the Year and Album of the Year forAfter hours. These awards will be presented on Sunday, the second and last evening of the ceremony.

The awards will air on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One and air worldwide at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBCMusic.ca/junos.

The full list of winners is also available here.