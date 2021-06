WWE: Hulk Hogan Asks God ‘One More Day’ In Emotional Sunset Post

The Hulkster shared a moving post (Photo: WWE) Hulk Hogan asked God for one more day by sharing a photo of a sunset on Twitter. The WWE Hall of Famer tweeted a photo of an ocean sunset with a palm tree hanging above it, and he appeared to be in a thoughtful mood on Friday night. He wrote: Please God one more day! HH (sic) This isn’t the first time Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, has shared this sentiment, as he published a similar post in October of last year. Still next to a gorgeous sunset shot, he tweeted: Thank you my God, could I please have one more day! A love thank you Jesus. HH (sic) The post was Hogans’ first since a rather cryptic tweet a few weeks earlier, when he simply asked: Sleep? Meanwhile, the Hulkster recently weighed in on Chris Hemsworths’ figure as he wrapped up filming on Thor: Love and Thunder, and may be looking to the future on the Hogans biopic. Reposting Chris, admittedly a black and white photo, the Hulk enthusiastically said: My brother has this Hogan pump on Jack, looks like he could slam brother Andre, referring to another wrestling icon, the late Andre the Giant. And this isn’t the first time the Hulk has commented on the swollen physique of Thor’s actors, after posting a side-by-side bicep comparison photo of the two in November. He exclaimed: He’s already here! He is ready BROTHER !!! But is he handsome enough to play me lol, lol, lol. Hemsworth absolutely needs to be in top form to take on the former World Champion, as Hogan himself is still in incredible shape. More: News from the American Showbiz

The star who turns 68 in August showed off his massive figure last weekend as he flaunted his massive arms and admitted he's been pushing himself with intense workouts lately. Posing in the mirror for a sweaty selfie in a yellow tank top, Hogan showed off the gun show with his trademark handlebar mustache in sight. He captioned the photo: At almost 68 years old and 297 pounds, arm workouts are starting to go crazy again Brother HH (sic)

