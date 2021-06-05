Chrissy Teigen steps down from Netflix comedy after controversy





Chrissy Teigen Withdrew From A Planned Voice Role In Netflix Comedy “Never Have I Ever” Following Revelations She Had Previously Engaged In Online Bullying Against The Model And TV Personality -reality Courtney Stodden. Teigen has chosen to drop a planned voice role in an episode of the upcoming season 2 of Mindy Kaling’s Netflix comedy. The series features voiceover narration for key characters performed by guest actors. “Never Have I Ever” revolves around a first generation Native American teenager who navigates high school while dealing with the loss of her father. A spokesperson for the show said the role should be recast. Teigen issued a public apology on May 12 after Stodden revealed in an interview with the Daily Beast that Teigen had harassed them online ten years ago after Stodden married actor Doug Hutchison when they were 16 and he was 60. Stodden revealed that Teigen sent them cruel direct messages. taunts such as “I can’t wait for you to die”. Teigen publicly apologized to Stodden in a lengthy Twitter post in which Teigen sought to hold himself to account. “Few are fortunate enough to be held accountable for all of their past bulls, in front of the whole world. I am mortified and sad for what I was. I was an insecure, attention-seeking troll, ”Teigen wrote in a Twitter post. The “Lip Sync Battle” host with 13.5 million Twitter followers and 34.9 million Instagram followers has not tweeted since her three-part apology on May 12. . “Never Have I Ever” originated from Universal Television. Mindy Kaling created the series with Lang Fisher, who is an executive producer and showrunner. Kaling also produces with Howard Klein and David Miner of 3 Arts Entertainment.







