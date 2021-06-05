Loki director explains how she convinced Owen Wilson to play Mobius

Loki Director Kate Herron cared about Owen Wilson playing Mobius M. Mobius on the show, and now she’s explaining how she convinced him to take on the role. Knowing that Wilson was starring in the new Disney + miniseries surprised many. An American actor, producer and screenwriter, it is rare to see Wilson in a television series, as his primary focus has been on film, especially family comedies, dramas, and feature films. He is best known for his roles in Zoolander, Cars, Wonder, Midnight in Paris, and Shanghai Knights.

Disney + skillfully kept Wilson’s Mobius mysterious enough to intrigue fans, but they were able to get a rough idea of ​​the character. Wilson’s introduction as Mobius in a previous Disney + teaser highlighted his role within the Time Variance Authority (TVA) and his relationship with Loki. Mobius is a VAT agent and appears to be preventing the organization from putting Loki to death. Herecruits Loki to help him set the timeline, and has an apparent interest in the god of mischief that borders on sympathy. Wilson seems to be fitting in well with Tom Hiddleston on screen so far, and his presence on the show is largely down to Herron’s persistence.

As by Loki director, Herron took it upon herself to convince Wilson to join the cast as Mobius, and she revealed to THRhow exactly she did it. It all started with a phone call – she called Wilson and provided him with one of the most detailed arguments she’s ever given to an actor. Herron knew Wilson had never been particularly interested or in awe of the MCU, so she had to take extra care in explaining the story in detail, to appeal to the writer in him. Check out his statement below:

I like his [Wilson’s] job. “Oh my God, I’m going to talk to Owen Wilson. He is so laid back and sweet, he immediately puts you at ease. It was the most detailed pitch I have ever given to an actor, ever. I think I pretty much talked throughout the first episode with him. You can tell he’s a writer, just by the way he attacks the story. His questions about the world and the character’s structure and arc. It was really fun working with him.

Herron’s efforts certainly helped nab Wilson for the role. In addition to guiding him through the first episode, she told him about Loki’s ten-year history in the MCU, MCU time travel, and the alternate Loki timeline. Her efforts paid off and she won Wilson for the role, despite her previous passivity towards the MCU. She and Hiddleston have taken it upon themselves to educate Wilson on all things Marvel and Loki. Ironically, Herron herself is also a newcomer to the MCU, landing the job after gaining traction as a director on the set of Sex education. What really won her over to the MCU, however, was the sheer passion and determination she displayed, the same characteristics that helped her catch Wilson.

The presence of Herron and Wilson in Loki promises a very different and unique feel to the series. Mobius is a unique character with interesting ties to She-Hulk and the Fantastic Four in the comics, but he’s elusive and flexible enough to bow to Wilson’s point of view. Meanwhile, Herron’s intense knowledge and passion, as well as close relationships with Wilson and Hiddleston, bode well for the series. His decision to hire Wilson was a good call as we’ve already seen hints in the teasers that Loki and Mobius’ relationship will be comical and touching. The version of Loki on the show isn’t the most popular, so it’s interesting to see an individual take a strong interest in him. If anyone can pierce Loki’s shell, it’s the laid-back and charming temperament of Wilson’s Mobius.

