Loki director explains how she convinced Owen Wilson to play Mobius

Loki director Kate Herron talks about convincing Owen Wilson to represent Mobius, using an extended pitch to impress the non-Marvel fan.
Loki Director Kate Herron cared about Owen Wilson playing Mobius M. Mobius on the show, and now she’s explaining how she convinced him to take on the role. Knowing that Wilson was starring in the new Disney + miniseries surprised many. An American actor, producer and screenwriter, it is rare to see Wilson in a television series, as his primary focus has been on film, especially family comedies, dramas, and feature films. He is best known for his roles in Zoolander, Cars, Wonder, Midnight in Paris, and Shanghai Knights.
Disney + skillfully kept Wilson’s Mobius mysterious enough to intrigue fans, but they were able to get a rough idea of the character. Wilson’s introduction as Mobius in a previous Disney + teaser highlighted his role within the Time Variance Authority (TVA) and his relationship with Loki. Mobius is a VAT agent and appears to be preventing the organization from putting Loki to death. Herecruits Loki to help him set the timeline, and has an apparent interest in the god of mischief that borders on sympathy. Wilson seems to be fitting in well with Tom Hiddleston on screen so far, and his presence on the show is largely down to Herron’s persistence.
Keep scrolling to keep reading Click the button below to start this article in quick view.
Related: New Clip Hints TVA Was Going To Kill Loki But Mobius Stepped In
As by Loki director, Herron took it upon herself to convince Wilson to join the cast as Mobius, and she revealed to THRhow exactly she did it. It all started with a phone call – she called Wilson and provided him with one of the most detailed arguments she’s ever given to an actor. Herron knew Wilson had never been particularly interested or in awe of the MCU, so she had to take extra care in explaining the story in detail, to appeal to the writer in him. Check out his statement below:
I like his [Wilson’s] job. “Oh my God, I’m going to talk to Owen Wilson. He is so laid back and sweet, he immediately puts you at ease. It was the most detailed pitch I have ever given to an actor, ever. I think I pretty much talked throughout the first episode with him. You can tell he’s a writer, just by the way he attacks the story. His questions about the world and the character’s structure and arc. It was really fun working with him.
Herron’s efforts certainly helped nab Wilson for the role. In addition to guiding him through the first episode, she told him about Loki’s ten-year history in the MCU, MCU time travel, and the alternate Loki timeline. Her efforts paid off and she won Wilson for the role, despite her previous passivity towards the MCU. She and Hiddleston have taken it upon themselves to educate Wilson on all things Marvel and Loki. Ironically, Herron herself is also a newcomer to the MCU, landing the job after gaining traction as a director on the set of Sex education. What really won her over to the MCU, however, was the sheer passion and determination she displayed, the same characteristics that helped her catch Wilson.
The presence of Herron and Wilson in Loki promises a very different and unique feel to the series. Mobius is a unique character with interesting ties to She-Hulk and the Fantastic Four in the comics, but he’s elusive and flexible enough to bow to Wilson’s point of view. Meanwhile, Herron’s intense knowledge and passion, as well as close relationships with Wilson and Hiddleston, bode well for the series. His decision to hire Wilson was a good call as we’ve already seen hints in the teasers that Loki and Mobius’ relationship will be comical and touching. The version of Loki on the show isn’t the most popular, so it’s interesting to see an individual take a strong interest in him. If anyone can pierce Loki’s shell, it’s the laid-back and charming temperament of Wilson’s Mobius.
More: Loki: Why TVA Timekeepers Never Stopped The Avengers
Source: THR
Mark Ruffalo’s Phase 4 comeback revealed in She-Hulk photos
About the Author
Rachel Ulatowski (32 published articles)
Rachel Ulatowski is a freelance film and television writer for Screen Rant. She works to bring readers the latest news on the shows and movies that are important to them. She is an aspiring, self-sufficient writer, with a pending historical publication and experience working for a mass media company. In her spare time, she enjoys watching Marvel, DC, Star Wars and Doctor Who, writing, reading and spending time with her Yorkie, Jobi.
More from Rachel Ulatowski
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos