Former WWE Superstar Makes All-Elite Wrestling Debut





Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured a rather shocking debut, which many hoped for but weren’t sure would actually get. During the show, Tony Schiavone asked Mark Henry if he would ever wrestle again, and although Henry didn’t give a concrete answer, he left the door open, saying there was plenty left in the tank. Unfortunately, that’s where the conversation ended, as they were interrupted by Vickie Guerrero, who introduced her new recruit, former WWE Superstar Andrade, who, it seems, is now a part of. from AEW. Andrade now goes through Andrade El Idolo, and he headed for the ring with a serious swagger in a nice fly green suit (you have to recognize the costume play). He said thank you to Vickie and then launched into a promo. .@VickieGuerrero drop a bomb bringing @AndradeElIdolo at #AEWDynamite

Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/StaX6E96jQ – All the elite wrestling (@AEW) June 5, 2021 He said: “I used to say that I am the face of Latinos, but today I say that I will be the new face of All Elite Wrestling.” He returned the mic and rejoiced at the cheers from the crowd, then they made their way backstage. So, if there were any doubts about its belonging to the brand, these are now dispelled. As to who we’ll see him face off against first, we’re not sure, but can’t wait to see what he does next, and you can check out his full introduction to AEW in the video above. El Idolo was released from WWE in March, but it was a mutual separation as he had previously requested her release. He hadn’t been on WWE TV for quite some time, although he had been healed of an injury and medically cleared, and he was understandably frustrated. When he was released, he took to social media to talk about it and his time with WWE, and he thanked those who helped him along the way. “I want to thank [Triple H], [Paul Heyman]and [William Regal] for all these years and the great support they have given me all these years also to the fans who have always supported me, a big hug to all the talents and workers who have always behaved benevolently with me “, a writes El Idolo. Now he’s in AEW, and hopefully they can grab the potential he showed in NXT and finally bring him to the top.







