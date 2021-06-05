Tom Felton addresses dating rumors with Harry Potter co-star





Tom Felton reveals that he and Emma Watson “are something”. He expressed that he thinks she is “fantastic” and hopes the feeling is mutual.

Harry potterThe star, Tom Felton, has revealed if there is or had ever been a romantic relationship between him and his former co-star, Emma Watson.Harry potterbegan as a series of novels written by JK Rowling. As the series grew more and more successful, each novel was adapted into a movie, with the final and seventh books getting two movies. The series focuses on Harry Potter, a boy with magical abilities who realizes he is “the chosen one” and must defeat the evil force, Voldemort. Felton played Harry Potter’s school rival Draco Malfoy. Malfoy has a fiery temper and a vindictive nature and was not afraid to show it. Malfoy and his family were known to work alongside Voldemort and the dark side. Meanwhile, Watson plays Hermione, the pet of an overachieving professor. However, Hermione isn’t afraid to put anyone in their place. The intense personalities of Malfoy and Hermione caused them to mess around on several occasions. While their characters had an intense animosity for each other, it turns out that the actors felt a whole different way from each other. Watson once admitted to having a crush on Felton when they were in theHarry potterseries together. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: What Happened To Hermione Granger After Harry Potter Ended AND spoke with Felton as he reflected on hisHarry potterdays. Felton addressed the rumors surrounding him and Watson. Asked about the nature of his relationship with Watson, he said they were “Something. “He added that they were”very close“for years. He launched the word”love“regarding Watson and said he thinks she is”fantasticHe also explained that they called each other regularly and had even spoken to each other for the past two days. He added that he can only hope the feelings are reciprocated. However, he later added that he was not sure whether the bond formed between them was motivated by “Tom and Emma” or if it was born out of the rivalry between their characters. He attributes the “romantic” side of their friendship to the “Slytherin / Gryffindor” tension. He also noted that she was the only girl who was the main character on set among the other boys in the movie. However, this was likely an attempt to downplay and justify his emotions, as he would have tearfully noted that he thought “the world of her“and that she is a”fantastic influence on the world. “It looks like Felton certainly has feelings for Watson. So it looks like the former co-stars haven’t dated yet, or if they have, they’re unwilling to admit it. However, they could certainly go in that direction. Fans have certainly noticed the chemistry between them. Now,Harry potterfans must await Watson’s take on Felton’s feelings. If Felton’s feelings are romantic, he should hope that Watson’s childhood crush persists. Next: Why A Harry Potter And The Cursed Child Movie Would Be A Good Idea Source: AND The Batman: How Robert Pattinson’s Batsuit Stacks Up To The Dark Knight

