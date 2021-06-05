10 actors who played an iconic hero and an iconic villain

When an actor gives a truly iconic performance, it can sometimes be difficult to see him beyond that role. This seems to be especially true when the actors play extremes on the spectrum of good and bad. When you see someone playing a truly inspiring hero, it can be hard to distance yourself from that, like Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker. Likewise, if an actor is particularly mean in a villainous role, such as Alan Rickman as Hans Gruber.

However, there are those actors who not only played an iconic hero and avoided typography, but they also played an iconic villain. As good and bad, these actors have shone, becoming the characters fans applaud and the ones they love to hate.

ten Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury – The Avengers / Mr. Glass – Unbreakable)

Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury may be iconic, but he’s still not getting enough credit within the MCU. What started out as a mind-blowing cameo at the end of Iron Man ended up being the glue of the first phase. Since then, Fury has been a figure of great importance in the cinematic universe and the man who made the Avengers possible.

But long before his Marvel days, Jackson starred in another very different comic book story in Unbreakable. Mr. Glass is a fascinating, eccentric and likable character who believes that there are real superheroes in the world. But as the audience cheers him on for being right, Glass finally shows the horrible things he was willing to do to find what he was looking for.

9 Arnold Schwarzenegger (T-800 – The Terminator / T-800 – Terminator 2: Judgment Day)

Arnold Schwarzenegger not only managed to play an iconic hero and villain, but he did so as essentially the same character. In The Terminator, Schwarzenegger plays the T-800, a relentless killer cyborg sent back in time to kill Sarah Connor.

In Terminator 2, it returns as a new version of the T-800 which has been reprogrammed to protect John Connor from other Terminators. While Schwarzenegger was unsettling as an emotionless killing machine in the original, that same approach sees him as the stoic hero of the sequel.

8 Charlize Theron (Furiosa – Mad Max: Fury Road / Aileen Wuornos – Monster)

It is quite impressive that Charlize Theron has entered the Mad Max franchise and stole the show from the main character. While Tom Hardy is awesome, Theron is the real star and makes Furiosa an unforgettable, badass hero who is ready to start his own franchise.

A testament to Theron’s versatility, she won an Oscar for independent detective history MonsterShe plays the real-life serial killer Aileen Wuornos in a spooky and unrecognizable turn. While the film portrays Wuornos in a somewhat sympathetic light, his crimes are often gruesome.

7 Meryl Streep (Karen Silkwood – Silkwood / Miranda Priestly – The Devil Wears Prada)

Considering the countless award nominations Meryl Streep has received over the course of her amazing career, you don’t have to search much to find a number of iconic performances. One of those incredible turns has happened Silk wood in which Streep played a real hero who risked his life to expose worker safety concerns at a plutonium factory.

As grounded and serious as that role is, Streep can have a lot of fun too, especially when playing the villain. In The devil wears Prada, she’s extremely entertaining as Miranda Priestly, the cold, petty editor of a fashion magazine. It’s clear how much fun Streep is having playing the boss of hell.

6 Denzel Washington – (Malcolm X – Malcolm X / Alonzo Harris – Practice Day)

Denzel Washington is one of the few actors with the skill and gravity to do justice to a figure like Malcolm X. Spike Lee’s epic story about this civil rights icon hinges so much on Washington’s brilliant performance as he carries that powerful presence so effectively.

In his Oscar-winning role in Training day, Washington plays Alonzo Harris. He’s a corrupt Los Angeles Police detective who takes his rookie partner on a brutal and heartbreaking journey through the city’s most dangerous neighborhoods. Washington is both charismatic and loathsome.

5 Christoph Waltz (Dr. King Schultz – Django Unchained / Col. Hans Landa – Inglourious Basterds)

Christoph Waltz won two Oscars for two very different performances in Quentin Tarantino’s films. Waltz had his big break in Hollywood as Hans Landa in Inglorious Basterds. Landa is a sadistic and efficient Nazi who can be charming until he does something horrible.

Waltz continued to be charming in Django Unchained but in a much nicer role. As Dr. Schultz, Waltz is at the heart of the story as someone who cannot stand injustice and is willing to risk his life to help his friend.

4 Michael B. Jordan (Adonis Creed – Creed / Killmonger – Black Panther)

Enter the Rocky franchise as a new protagonist was surely a daunting experience, but Michael B. Jordan rose to the challenge. As the illegitimate child of Apollo Creed, Jordan created a determined and complex hero that fans have been waiting to go the distance.

As if creating another worthy hero for an iconic franchise wasn’t enough, Jordan went on to become what some consider to be the MCU’s greatest villain. Erik Killmonger was a formidable and brutal warrior who posed a serious threat to T’Challa in Black Panther. But in his motivations, he was also sympathetic and his struggle somewhat understandable.

3 Henry Fonda (Juror # 8 – 12 Angry Men / Frank – Once Upon a Time in the West)

The audience thriller 12 angry men is one of the most famous ensemble films of all time, but Peter Fonda also stands out as one of the greatest heroes in cinema. He represents an intellectual hero who gradually convinces others around him to do the right thing just by looking at the facts.

Given his popularity in roles like 12 angry men, the casting of Fonda as the villain in Once upon a Time in the West was pretty intentional. In her first scene, Fonda is seen slaughtering an innocent family, including children, with a creepy smile.

2 Daniel Day-Lewis (Abraham Lincoln – Lincoln / Bill le Boucher – Gangs of New York)

Given that Daniel Day-Lewis is considered one of the greatest actors who ever lived, it might not be surprising to see the range he shows with these two roles. As Abraham Lincoln in Steven Spielberg’s historical drama, Day-Lewis creates a layered and inspiring portrait of the famous president and how he changed America.

In New York gangs, Day-Lewis plays Bill the Butcher, a man who hates everything Lincoln stands for. He is a racist crime lord who rules the streets of his city through violence and intimidation. It is an imposing performance from which it is impossible to look away.

1 Ian McKellen (Gandalf – Lord of the Rings / Magneto – X-Men)

the the Lord of the Rings the films are iconic ensemble stories as well, but Ian McKellen’s Gandalf certainly stands out above the rest. McKellen was nominated for an Oscar as a wise and powerful wizard who becomes the guardian of the Fellowship of the Ring and the moral center of their journey.

McKellen not only entered the world of Middle-earth but also that of the Marvel comics, playing Magneto in the X Men series. Instead of playing a purely evil comic book villain, McKellen makes Magneto’s motivations understandable, albeit extreme, making him a much more remarkable character.

