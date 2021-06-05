In full swing: the Burlington Discover Jazz Festival is launched | Vermont Arts

Kicking off yesterday with the joint catharsis of the 50 Saxophone community event with psychotropical Latin jazz band Guagua from Burlington in the recently reopened City Hall Park and vintage soul-jazz from the Seattle-based Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio at the Backyard at Nectars, The Burlington Discover Jazz Festival is in full swing.
This year’s festival is a little different, but the party vibe remains eternal, said Flynn’s artistic director Steve MacQueen, who coordinated the festival this year with help from Burlington City Arts and Nectars.
We focused on our incredibly vibrant local music scene, he says of this year’s party, which runs through Sunday, June 13. What other community of this size has this depth and diversity of good music? None to my knowledge.
Discover Jazz has inordinate metaphorical importance, adds MacQueen. More than a series of events, it is a celebration of summer, music, conviviality, place, joy.
Last week we previewed the first half of the festival. Here’s a look at the last five days of the 10-day festivals:
5:30 p.m., rue de l’Église scene:A2VT with Abizo Using African music and dance roots with pop and hip-hop sensibilities, the Burlington group performs with the Congolese-born rapper, singer and songwriter based in Winooski Abizo.
7 p.m., rue de l’Église scene:Brian McCarthy Nonet The extraordinary Burlington saxophonist and composer performs new standard arrangements with his nine-piece group.
5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., The Courtyard at Halvorsons Upstreet Caf:Stéphane Wrembel: The Django experience Famous French-born gypsy jazz guitarist Downbeat called him this rare artist who gives his audience food for thought as well as machine gun-like single note streams and pays his continued homage to the late late grand master guitarist Django Reinhardt with his quartet; tickets are $ 25 (21 and over).
9 p.m., City Hall Park:BCA Flicks in the Park: The Astral Projector Orchestra formed in 2019 as an ongoing silent film series at Main Street Landing, the orchestra which features notable Vermont musicians such as Michael Chorney (guitar), Matthew Evan Taylor (saxophone), Polly Vanderputten (cello) and Rob Morse (bass), among others plays the 1927 German silent film Berlin: Symphony of a Great City.
3 p.m., rue de l’Église scene:Marcie Hernandez The Burlington-area singer-songwriter performs with a full band in support of his stunning 2020 debut album, Amenecer, which offers a captivating mix of Latin rhythms and instruments with an indie-folk sensibility. .
7 p.m., rue de l’Église scene:Vorcza Unusual instrumental trio, performing in Burlington for the first time since the Discover Jazz Festival 2017, includes Ray Paczkowski on keyboards, Gabe Jarrett on drums and Rob Morse on bass.
4 p.m. Main Street Scene:Main Street Block Party: Ray Vega Latin Jazz Sextet & Barika the peerless jazz trumpeter teams up with Burlington world music group Barika, performing on a flatbed truck under the Flynn marquee in the City Hall Park block on Main Street, which will be pedestrian-only with a cafe in full air in the park.
2 p.m., rue de l’Église scene:KeruBo Kenya-born Burlington-based afro-jazz singer Kerubo-Ogati Webster performs with an 11-piece ensemble in support of her stellar new album, Hali ya Utu (Swahili for State of Humanity) scheduled for release on June 11. The messages in some songs, Webster says, challenge the human condition and the need to reconnect with what utu, or brotherhood, really means.
6 p.m., rue de l’Église scene:Sabouyouma Burlington’s polyrhythmic funk fusion group is led by master ballafonist Ousmane Camara and Senegalese percussionist Assane Coly.
6 p.m., Smalley Park:Hurly Burly: JACK Quartet & Matthew Evan Taylorthe famous New York string group performs a world premiere of a new string quartet by jazz giant Wadada Leo Smith, and with Middlebury multi-instrumentalist and composer Matthew Evan Taylor on two of Taylor’s recent compositions Dawn of a New Day and Antsy in addition to other materials.
