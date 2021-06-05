WWE: Andrade signs with AEW, Charlotte Flair reacts to Dynamite debut





Guerrero introduced El Idolo to Dynamite (Photo: AEW) Former WWE Superstar Andrade El Idolo has signed with All Elite Wrestling. AEW Dynamite delivered a huge shock on the Friday night show as the former United States and NXT champion debuted and released at Dailys Place to the delight of the live crowd. The exciting moment came as Tony Schiavone interviewed Mark Henry whose own signing was announced on Double Or Nothing only for Vickie Guerrero to appear to feature the company’s latest big name. Cue Andrade, who kept it short and sweet as he said: Today I say I’ll be the new face of All Elite Wrestling. It’s unclear if Guerrero will be alongside him on screen, but wrestlers’ partnership with Zelina Vega in WWE has shown that he can certainly benefit from a manager even with his natural charisma. His fiancee Charlotte Flair reacted in her debut, albeit indirectly, as she shared a lot of heart-wrenching and crying emojis. In March, WWE granted the 31-year-old star his release more than five months after his last use on television. In a statement after this month’s Fastlane show, WWE said: WWE has accepted Andrade’s exit. We wish him the best in all his future endeavors. Shortly before the news was confirmed, the wrestler himself tweeted: Good news !!!! #Happy (Sic) It came after he recently responded publicly on Twitter and confirmed the information he had asked to leave, but at the time, he was unsure of what the future had in store for him. More: WWE

He wrote: Rumors are true and I don't know what the future holds for me, but I want to make my dreams come true. thank you for supporting me so much these last days (sic) At the start of the pandemic, Andrade who was suspended for a first welfare policy violation in January 2020 was widely featured alongside his manager Zelina Vega and Garza, and experienced a U.S. title feud with Apollo. Crews. In 2018, he and Johnny Gargano won the NXT Year-End Game of the Year award for their epic NXT Championship clash at NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia.

MORE: WWE Is Coming Out Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, And Other Big Names













