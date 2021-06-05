The prequel to “Game of Thrones” “La Maison du Dragon” “Looking Spectacular”





A question follows Casey Bloys, chief content officer for HBO and HBO Max, who comes up everywhere he goes: What’s going on with all this “Game of Thrones” spinoff? Bloys said Variety that he was surprised by the number of people who believe that there are several series related to “GOT” in active production. For the record, “House of the Dragon”, a prequel that takes place 300 years before the events described in “GOT”, is the only real spinoff to date. “GOT” author George RR Martin helps oversee the development of at least six other projects, including an animated series. “The House of the Dragon is the only one shooting,” says Bloys. “Everyone else is in various stages of development. People might think we have 10 shows filming right now. There is one that will be released in 2022. We’ll see how the other scripts evolve. “Dragon” is now filming in England, directed by showrunner / executive producer Ryan J. Condal and director / executive producer Migel Sapochnik, a former “GOT” producer. Bloys wasn’t giving any spoils, but he likes what he’s seen from the dailies so far. “It looks spectacular,” he said. “The cast that (Sapochnik) and Ryan put together looks good.” “Dragon” is based on Martin’s novel “Fire & Blood”, a companion to the “Song of Ice and Fire” novels which were the basis of “GOT”. The prequel will follow the Dance of the Dragons, the Targaryen Civil War between siblings Aegon II and Rhaenyra, who fought for the throne after the death of their father Viserys I. The Dance of the Dragons pits the great houses of Westeros against each other – y including the Lannisters and Starks – against each other and resulted in the deaths of the most powerful dragons of House Targaryen. Shortly after the war, they would die out until Daenerys Targaryen gave birth to three dragons three centuries later. “GOT” was directed for eight seasons from 2011 to 2019 by showrunners / executive producers David Benioff and DB Weiss. The couple were known to protect the franchise. But they’ve now turned over the keys to the kingdom to the “Dragon” team after signing a $ 200 million production pact with an HBO rival. Benioff and Weiss “have been entirely inactive” on “Dragon,” Bloys said. “They go to work at Netflix.







