I’m not canceling Apple TV Plus, here’s why

June 30 is circled on my calendar with a note to “cancel Apple TV Plus”. That’s when my free trial that started when the streaming service launched in November 2019 finally ends. Apple has extended this free trial twice until July 2021, when I and millions of other users will have to start paying for it.

So I set a reminder to cancel Apple TV Plus. But now I’m keeping it and not just to watch Ted Lasso Season 2. I’ll pay $ 4.99 per month because, roughly 20 months after launch, Apple TV Plus hits its stride and fights back in the crowded streaming landscape. Call it Hot Apple TV Plus Summer.

When Apple TV Plus launched, it was… well, there wasn’t much except a handful of big-name originals, like The Morning Show, For All Mankind, and Dickinson.

Apple insisted that it will only focus on high-quality originals, and not on building a catalog of content like every other streamer out there. But that lack of library has put Apple TV Plus far behind the other new streaming service that debuted in November 2019: Disney Plus. The House of Mouse streaming platform quickly surpassed its subscriber targets thanks to a deep vault of classic movies and an original hit hit in The Mandalorian.

And then came tough gamers with big catalogs like HBO Max, Peacock, Paramount Plus, and even Discovery Plus. Each attracts potential subscribers with franchises like Friends, The Office, Harry Potter, Batman, and Star Trek.

Apple TV Plus couldn’t compete with this, so to keep users from running away, the service relied on the book’s oldest selling trick: giving away free samples.

Apple TV Plus free trial couldn’t last forever

Apple TV Plus already enjoys one of the longest free trials of any subscription service. With the purchase of a qualifying Apple product, you receive a one-year free trial of Apple TV Plus. I bought an iPhone 11 Pro in the fall of 2019 and signed up for the new service on launch day, November 1.

The following October, in the midst of the pandemic, Apple announced that it was extending this trial until February 2021. In an era when everyone stayed at home, streaming entertainment made it possible for many of us to stay sane and we applauded Apple’s decision.

Then, in February of this year, Apple decided to extend the free trial again, until July 2021. Yes, the pandemic was still ongoing (although vaccines had started rolling out), but this time, the extension didn’t seem like a good sign up for Apple TV Plus.

I was wondering if their subscriber counts were so low that the company had better keep eating the cost of producing all that brilliant content for a little bit longer. At least until they have more / enough glossy content that users like me feel like they are receiving my monthly $ 5 value. That moment has finally come.

Apple TV Plus is about to have a great summer

When I put together our list of summer TV 2021 must-haves, I noticed how many titles will be on Apple TV Plus. In fact, Apple TV Plus appears to have the best lineup of any streaming service and TV network this summer.

It’s anchored, of course, by the return of Ted Lasso, perhaps the best show to debut last year and certainly one of the best new comedies of the past decade. You better BELIEVE we’ll be glued to our screen when Ted Lasso Season 2 premieres on July 23.

But a great show doesn’t make a streaming service. This summer also brings the second season of the excellent animated musical Central Park and a handful of intriguing new series starring big names.

Physics stars Rose Byrne as an ’80s housewife who built an aerobics empire. The show looks like it can fill the GLOW-sized hole Netflix has dug in our hearts.

Cecily Strong and Keegan Michael-Key team up for Schmigadoon !, a satire of the Broadway musical Brigadoon. They are two of our favorite comedic artists and we are delighted to see them sing, dance and joke.

Mr. Corman was created, written and directed by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who also stars. He’s once said that the main character is a “what if” version of himself, if he has made any different choices in life.

On the cinema side, in August, Apple TV Plus presents CODA, the Sundance Film Festival darling, about a teenage girl who grew up like the child of deaf adults. The film won the festival’s Grand Jury Prize and could be a candidate for the next awards season.

On top of all that, there are shows that are already streaming now, like the new The Lisey’s Story miniseries, adapted by Stephen King from his own novel, produced by JJ Abrams and starring Julianne Moore. The new seasons of Mythic Quest and Trying are also underway.

Apple TV Plus’ commitment to quality pays off

And let’s not forget the sterling, albeit small, library that Apple TV has built up over the past 20 months. The morning show is worth watching, Dickinson is deliciously weird, and For All Mankind had an incredible second season that ended in a jaw-dropping finale.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple’s unscripted department has a lot to offer, from the beautiful nature photography of Tiny World to the Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey mental health series. Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry is one of the best docs / concerts in recent memory.

No, Apple TV Plus cannot compete with Netflix or Disney Plus in terms of quantity. But I would put it up there with HBO Max in terms of quality. With the new projects this summer, Apple TV Plus has finally gotten to the point that I wasn’t sure it could be worth it. I deleted my calendar reminder to cancel.