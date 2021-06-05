Entertainment
Your daily horoscope: June 5
IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY
A Mars-Pluto link on your birthday suggests that you will be facing serious problems over the next 12 months. You can still be laid back and like to have fun, but you should also allow time to deal with matters of a purely material nature.
ARIES (March 21 – April 20):
The planets are warning you that you attach too much importance to unimportant issues. The way to get away from it is to emotionally detach yourself from the events of the world. Deal with problems as they arise, but don’t let them take possession of you.
TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):
You seem to run into arrogant people lately and it’s getting harder and harder to control your temper and not fight back. It might help to remind yourself that these people are very much in the minority. Most people are still wonderful.
GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):
Go with your gut this weekend, even as they point you in directions that seem dark and dangerous. Since when have you been the type of person who is afraid of what might be lurking in the shadows? The only thing to fear is the fear itself.
CANCER (June 22 – July 23):
Keep your feelings to yourself for the next 48 hours, especially if these are the kinds of feelings that more sensitive guys might find threatening. With Mars in your sign in opposition to Pluto, the planet of passion, self-control is of the utmost importance.
LEO (July 24 – August 23):
Your sign has a reputation for recklessness and chances are you will live up to it this weekend. You need to understand that causes always have consequences, so if you make a bad decision it will somehow come back to you.
VIRGIN (August 24 – September 23):
No matter how turbulent the emotional weather can be the next day or the next two days, you will stay calm and be the rock that everyone is clinging to. You might not be the most expressive person, but you are the most reliable.
BALANCE (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):
If you deprive yourself of some kind of fun this weekend, it will have a negative effect on your mood, which in turn could deteriorate your relationships with others. There’s no reason you shouldn’t treat yourself and all the reasons you should!
SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22):
Why is someone you don’t usually get along with now treating you like a long lost friend? Should we be wary of it? Of course you should! It’s almost certain that they’re looking for something they know you wouldn’t give them if they openly asked for it.
SAGITTARIUS (November 23 – December 21):
There’s a lot going on behind the scenes right now, so it might be a good idea not to make any big decisions for a while. The solar eclipse on the 10th will bring up what was previously hidden from view. Then you can take action.
CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 20):
If you allow yourself to say what probably shouldn’t be said this weekend, even if it only takes a moment, you could set off a storm of protest that could easily rage out of control. You are NOT MANDATORY to express a Cap opinion!
AQUARIUS (January 21 – February 19):
You have big ambitions, but for some reason you can’t motivate yourself. Its good. In fact, it can even be good. The more you think about what you want to do over the next few days, the more successful you will be when you end up taking action.
PISCES (February 20 – March 20):
Focus on the finer things in life this weekend and ignore everything else. Because you are such a sensitive person, you sometimes get caught up in your own worries and woes and those of others. Get out, there is still something to smile about.
Find out more about yourself at sallybrompton.com
