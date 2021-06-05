Enough already with the Tiger King Joe Exotic does not deserve more attention or rehabilitation

A year after its aggressive 15 minutes of fame at the start of the pandemic, Netflix’s “Tiger King” docuseries are making a comeback, though it’s not exactly clear who is asking for it. This week, Deadline signaled new casting announcements for the Peacock Series adaptation of the events depicted in “Tiger King” and discussed throughout the “Joe Exotic” podcast on Wondery.

So far, the Peacock show in development will star John Cameron Mitchell as Joe Exotic himself with Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin, the “nemesis” who owns the Exotic cat sanctuary that Exotic. accuses of having killed her ex-husband and plots to kill himself. Nat Wolff stars as Travis Maldonado, one of Exotic’s husbands; Sam Keely as John Finlay, another Exotic husband; most recently, Dennis Quaid as reporter Rick Kirkham; and others. McKinnon will also be executive producer of the Peacock series.

And this is just a development to tell the story of Exotic’s wildlife as a prolific Oklahoma zoo owner and tiger breeder, who is also involved in a number of crimes and conspiracies. which landed him in jail in 2018. CBS Television Studios is also developing a series with Nicholas Cage to play Exotic, depending on the variety.

The resurgence of Joe Exotic’s story is frustrating and boring for a number of reasons, including the fact that we’ve all quit it already and are exhausted by the entertainment industry’s obsession with trying to profit. of the same, tired stories over and over. Then, of course, there’s the fact that Joe Exotic isn’t exactly a character worth revisiting, despite Netflix’s sanitized portrayal. Exotic was, in fact, an exploitative man who tried to get a woman killed, and is extremely racist in every way, treated like a sympathetic and awkward meme because of white privilege.

Rebecca Chaiklin, the show’s creator, told The Hollywood Reporter last year that Exotic “said things when we were shooting it was very disturbing“including a rant asking why he couldn’t say the N word, which was not included in the series. In fact, much of Exotic’s racist tirades failed, because according to Chaiklin, “There is no context in the story.” In the same interview, she says, “Joe is a racist, I would say categorically. “And yet somehow it was deemed irrelevant to a show about him and his life. The show’s creators felt that Exotic’s conspiracy theory that Baskin had killed her husband, without any proof, deserved long hours of screen.

Eric Goode, co-director of “Tiger King,” told The Hollywood Reporter, “We empathized with Joe, but Joe did a lot of horrible things. Joe committed very serious crimes and Joe was not. only cruel and inhuman to his animals, he was cruel to the people around him. ” Goode added, “I think it’s really important that people understand that Joe is an actor and that he tells people what they want to hear.” In other words, Exotic wanted to be loved and the show’s creators hid the worst parts of him and made it possible.

Joe Exotic was not just an animal mugger, a shameless racist, and a violent misogynist. He would also and unsurprisingly was not a big boss, pay workers less than $ 150 per week for more than 40 hours of work, according to a former worker who ran an AMA Reddit about his experience last year. Most of Exotic’s employees lived in dilapidated trailers and often had to eat expired meat intended to feed the tigers, the former worker said.

Despite all of this inexcusable behavior, throughout the nation’s brief collective obsession with “Tiger King,” the Netflix series has led many to find a quirky, likable, and likable exotic meme more than a killer attempt. The power of viral broadcasts and the media to rehabilitate dangerous people in cultural consciousness is dangerous and inexcusable. Yet, with even more Joe Exotic projects on the horizon, he will have even more chances of undeserved cultural reintegration.

As any reality TV watcher can attest, what we see on screens isn’t always the truth most of the time, it isn’t. And as Chaiklin told The Hollywood Reporter, if the truth doesn’t have “context in the story” (AKA, the creators of the warped narrative show want to project), then you won’t see it.