Sony’s TriStar to produce NK Jemisin’s Broken Earth trilogy





Sony’s TriStar Pictures acquires the film rights to NK Jemisin’s The Broken Earth trilogy, with Jemisin herself set to adapt the books.

Sony Pictures Entertainment’s TriStar Pictures has won a bidding war for the film rights to NK Jemisin’s The Broken Earth trilogy. Jemisin, who won the Hugo Award for Best Novel three years in a row for every book byThe Broken Earth trilogy, will be responsible for writing the scripts for the film adaptations, joining Stephen King, Gillian Flynn and Neil Gaiman on the list of writers who have adapted their own work. RELATED: Far Sector’s NK Jemisin Teaching MasterClass in Fantasy & Sci-Fi Writing Although a specific price was not named, the winning bid would be in the seven-figure range. The Broken Earth is Sony’s second seven-figure literary rights purchase this week, following the acquisition of Don Winslow’s City on fire trilogy. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. The Broken Earth trilogy, composed of The fifth season, The obelisk door and The stone sky, is a sci-fi / fantasy epic set in a future where apocalyptic events have become recurrent. The people known as “orogens” who can control the energy of the Earth are essential to survival during these apocalyptic “seasons”, but they are feared for their power and severely oppressed. The first book in the series, The fifth season, had already been chosen for a television adaptation by TNT in 2017, with Daveed Diggs attached to the unrealized project as executive producer. KEEP READING: Hugo Awards Announces 2021 Nominees Source: Deadline Spielberg directed Indiana Jones after being turned down for bigger franchise

