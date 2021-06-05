Kamaal R Khan Says He “Could Leave India Forever Like MF Hussain”: “No Law Can Keep Me From Criticizing Movies” | Entertainment News





Self-proclaimed actor and critic Kamaal R Khan said on Saturday that “the people of Bollywood” were harassing him and that he “could leave India forever” to avoid facing legal action. Speaking to Twitter, he also issued a warning saying he shouldn’t be “pushed too hard” as he has “many videos and secrets” to disclose. He tweeted: “I was about to stop criticizing movies, but again I went too far. And I think I have gone far forever because I’m not old enough. to struggle more. The way people in Bollywood harass me, I could leave India forever like MF Hussain. So that I don’t have to face any case. “ I was about to stop criticizing films but once again I went too far. And I think I have gone away forever because I am not old enough to wrestle anymore. The way people in Bollywood harass me, I could leave India forever like MF Hussain. So that I don’t have to face any case. – KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 5, 2021 “Bollywood ppl must understand that they can arrest me in court only if I want to visit India. Once I leave India for good, no law will be able to prevent me from seeing movies again. What if I leave? India, Bollywood ppl will regret her whole life because BhaiChara Khatam Ho Chuka Hoga (the brotherhood will end)! ” he added. Bollywood people have to understand that they can only arrest me in court if I want to visit India. Once I leave India for good, there is no law that will prevent me from criticizing films. And if I leave India Bollywood will regret her whole life because BhaiChara Khatam Ho Chuka Hoga! – KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 5, 2021 “So it’s really better not to push myself too much. I have so many videos and secrets, that I can take Chaddhi out of a lot of Bollywoodwala (find out their secrets)! And if I leave India, Toh Fir Main Ye Sab Badi Dhoom Dhaam Se Karoonga (I will do it with pomp and show)! Acchi Tarah Sees Kar Lena, Jo Main Aaj Kah Raha Hoon (Remember what I said today)! Have fun! ”, A added KRK on Twitter. He added: “I myself am not interested in criticizing films, but unfortunately you bollywoodwalas are forcing me to keep doing it. Thank you!” Since last month, KRK has feuded with actor Salman Khan and those who support the actor. KRK claimed that after reviewing Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman’s attorneys filed a libel complaint against him. However, Salman’s lawyers said the lawsuit filed by him was not for his consideration but for making defamatory allegations against Salman. Also Read: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Krishna Shroff Share Photos With Mom Ayesha Shroff On Her Birthday At first, Kamaal said he would never see Salman’s films again. He later changed his stance, saying he would make Salman a “TV actor” and bring him “to the streets”. The case will be heard in a Mumbai court on June 7. Related stories







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos