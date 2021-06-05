AAP MLA Rohit Mehraulia message on the streets of Delhi with a retro Bollywood song





Delhi AAP MP Rohit Mehraulia visits the lanes of Trilokpuri, east of Delhi, to spread his message. New Delhi: Everyone is trying to do their part to make sure the coronavirus doesn’t haunt a nation still trying to recover from the devastating second wave. A representative of the public has now launched a street style campaign with guitars and djembe, the African drum, to raise awareness on the subject and to lift hesitation against vaccination. AAP Delhi MP Rohit Mehraulia’s group tour the lanes of Trilokpuri in East Delhi and sing a catchy act Eena Meena Deeka, Lagwao Bhai Teeka call on locals to get vaccinated and defeat the deadly virus once and for all. A video posted by AAP member Nagendar Sharma showed Mr. Mehraulia, dressed in a kurta and accompanied by his band, standing in a street and singing the song, a spin-off of the popular Kishore Kumar number from the film. 1957. Aasha. Interesting awareness-raising attempt to lift hesitation vis-à-vis the Covid 19 vaccine.

Guitarist is young for the first time Dalit MLA @KumarMehraulia from Trilokpuri to East Delhi pic.twitter.com/SfAgG1vti9 Nagendar Sharma (@sharmanagendar) June 3, 2021 All masked, the members of the group warn people against the rumors of belief through their interpretation of the song: Afwaaho pe tum mat jaana, corona ko hai jad se mitaana (don’t be fooled by rumors we have to beat the crown from the roots). Elected to the Delhi Assembly in the 2020 elections, Mr. Mehraulia, a former music teacher and first MPP, is using his talent to reach out to the residents of his constituency, where most of the economically vulnerable live, and create a buzz. at the local level in favor of vaccination. He has already given shows in hotels and other places. The MP retweeted several videos from his latest campaign in Trilokpuri and several people on the social media platform praised his efforts. Another AAP member Aarti tweeted another video of Mr Mehraulia and wrote This is how AAP MP @KumarMehraulia sends the message to get #vaccinated. “-,”

This is how the AAP MLA @KumarMehraulia send message to get #vaccinatedpic.twitter.com/m4FXJWGfq3 Aarti (@ aartic02) June 3, 2021 Even the AAP, on its official Twitter account, appreciated the lawmaker’s efforts. “,” ???? PAA @KumarMehraulia Guitar vaccination!pic.twitter.com/X2ZgQTjEas Aam Aadmi Party Delhi (@AAPDelhi) June 3, 2021 The coolest way by AAP MLA @KumarMehraulia to encourage vaccination. ????????????#VaccinateIndiapic.twitter.com/zmUtwsFk1W FinalWarAgainstCorruption (@FWACorruption) June 3, 2021 Mr Mehraulia said he was with his team in his office when it occurred to him that music can be a way to reach people and encourage them to get vaccinated. His team found the idea interesting and launched the campaign. The Delhi government has also asked residents of the nation’s capital to proactively ensure they receive the vaccines as soon as their turn comes.







