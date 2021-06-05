Entertainment
Keith David fans celebrate iconic actor on his 65th birthday
The one and only Keith david just turned 65, so fans of the veteran actor and voiceover artist are celebrating the occasion. With a wide variety of roles over the past few decades, Keith is particularly beloved by horror fans for his roles in classic films like The thing and They live. He is equally appreciated for his many voice roles, which include the role of fan favorite Goliath in the cult classic animated series. Gargoyles.
In honor of David’s birthday, fans pay tribute on social media. On Twitter, a fan said: “It’s Keith David’s birthday today, so show some hell of RESPECT to a man with the craziest range!”
Humanoids from the Deep Dive podcast tweeted: “#BOTD: Keith David, the golden voice behind so many different characters and character cast for many genre films and beyond, as well as residents’ favorites. The thing and They live. The Humanoids wish him a very happy birthday! “
Another tweet read: “It’s Keith David’s birthday today !! He did an amazing job playing Bolo and is such a talented actor and VA! So glad he’s in FS !!”
Including a GIF of David in The thing, another fan writes: “Happy birthday to the iconic voice of animation, video games and commercials, and one of the best and most diverse actors of the modern era, Keith David. Seen here in his first major film role, The Thing by John Carpenter. “
“Happy birthday to actor, voice actor and producer Kevin David,” someone else said, adding a photo of David posing with his Emmy Awards. “He has appeared in numerous Film / TV / Voice projects including The thing, Section, They live, No black, Dead presidents, Armageddon, Princess mononoke, Requiem for a dream, Gargoyles, 21 bridges, crash, among others. “
Another fan of David’s voiceover adds, “Happy birthday to the beautiful Keith David, the voice of Goliath (Gargoyles), Al Simmons / Spawn (HBO series) and Dr. Facilier (The princess and the Frog)! Enjoy your special day, sir! Congratulations!”
“The legendary #KeithDavid has a birthday today!” another tweet reads. “What is your favorite role? He’s royalty in horror, sci-fi, video game, and animated voiceover work and he’ll always be Child’s. The thing for me!!”
And another tweet from Fangoria read: “Happy birthday to the man with the horror voice – Keith David! The thing or They live or even Gargoyles, Mr. David is such an icon in many genres. “
David continues to star frequently in various projects on the big and small screen. He was recently seen in the horror movie The seventh day starring Guy Pearce and Stephen Lang, and will appear in the upcoming comedy Disconnection with Eva Longoria and Lea Thompson. The actor also voices Kind Andrias Leviathan in the Disney series Amphibians, appeared in a recent episode of Shudder’s Creepshow horror series, and reprized the role of Spawn from the video game Mortal Kombat 11.
Join the crowd in wishing Mr. Keith David a very happy birthday! You can celebrate the occasion by watching Gargoyles on Disney +, or you can take your pick from one of his other projects during this long career. There are also more birthday messages for David to see on Twitter.
Subjects: Birthdays
