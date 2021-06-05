Entertainment
Samantha Akkineni imposes herself on the internet with her number in The Family Man 2: A firecracker performance
- Samantha Akkineni, who made her Hindi debut in The Family Man Season 2, garnered high praise for her performance. She plays the antagonist Raji in the web series.
POSTED ON JUNE 05, 2021 12:00 HIST
Samantha Akkineni, who works primarily in Telugu and Tamil films, made her Hindi debut on Friday, June 4 with The Family Man 2 web series. She won praise for her performance on the series.
The Family Man 2 sees the actor in a new avatar. It’s Samantha’s deglamored first role, where she is seen doing some demanding action sequences. It is also the first time in her career that she has been seen holding a gun. The actor plays the antagonist Raji, a terrorist, in the series.
Fans have written about the series and the main cast’s performances on social media. A Twitter user, who had watched half of the show, tweeted: “Halfway to # TheFamilyMan2! I have to say a lot of research has been done on this! BajpayeeManoj is awesome, as usual, and Samantha is already a slayer. I’ll start the other 4 episodes now! ” Another user wrote: “Three episodes in # TheFamilyMan2 and @ Samanthaprabhu2 are already devouring the screen !!” A third user said: “I watched # TheFamilyMan2. It was a great job from @rajndk. We loved each other’s performances and finally a firecracker performance from Samantha. One of the best roles you have ever had played made us proud. “
Also Read: Salman Khans Bajrangi Bhaijaan Co-Star Harshaali Malhotra Is Now Officially A Teenager. See the pictures
Samantha’s last outing was Jaanu (February 2020). His film Oh! Baby was a big hit in 2019. In 2018, Samantha was seen in the telugu action drama Rangasthalam starring Ram Charan and Aadhi Pinisetty.
She will be seen next in the next Telugu Shaakuntalam project.
there: 10
To close
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]