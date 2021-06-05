Samantha Akkineni imposes herself on the internet with her number in The Family Man 2: A firecracker performance

Samantha Akkineni, who works primarily in Telugu and Tamil films, made her Hindi debut on Friday, June 4 with The Family Man 2 web series. She won praise for her performance on the series.

The Family Man 2 sees the actor in a new avatar. It’s Samantha’s deglamored first role, where she is seen doing some demanding action sequences. It is also the first time in her career that she has been seen holding a gun. The actor plays the antagonist Raji, a terrorist, in the series.

Fans have written about the series and the main cast’s performances on social media. A Twitter user, who had watched half of the show, tweeted: “Halfway to # TheFamilyMan2! I have to say a lot of research has been done on this! BajpayeeManoj is awesome, as usual, and Samantha is already a slayer. I’ll start the other 4 episodes now! ” Another user wrote: “Three episodes in # TheFamilyMan2 and @ Samanthaprabhu2 are already devouring the screen !!” A third user said: “I watched # TheFamilyMan2. It was a great job from @rajndk. We loved each other’s performances and finally a firecracker performance from Samantha. One of the best roles you have ever had played made us proud. “

Samantha’s last outing was Jaanu (February 2020). His film Oh! Baby was a big hit in 2019. In 2018, Samantha was seen in the telugu action drama Rangasthalam starring Ram Charan and Aadhi Pinisetty.

She will be seen next in the next Telugu Shaakuntalam project.

