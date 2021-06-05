Popular TV actor Pearl V Puri has been arrested by Mumbai police. The actor well known for his role in the series Naagin was arrested in Vasai in connection with the rape of a minor.
Apparently, Sanjay Patil DCP Zone 2, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar said the incident was old, but the 17-year-old minor victim and her mother complained to the police about it and the case was registered. One case was registered under section 376 (rape) of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO) of 2012.
Following the revelation of Pearl’s arrest, her Naagin 3 co-star Anita Hassanandani spoke out in her favor. Sharing a photo with him on Instagram, she wrote: I woke up to some nonsense news on @pearlvpuri, I know him! This is NOT true … can NOT be true … all lies. I’m sure there is more to it. And the truth will come out soon. I love you @pearlvpuri #ISTANDWITHPEARL.
Pearl is currently in custody by the Vasai court.
