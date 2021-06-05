Horoscope for Saturday, June 5, 2021

Moon alert

Avoid shopping or making big decisions after 5:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon changes from Aries to Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Walk carefully! Now is not the day to shed your weight. Ironically, you have a lot of energy that you want to use to deal with the chaos at home. However, if you are arrogant, others will push back. Stay cool.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Whatever your determination, don’t try to force others to agree with you (which you will be tempted to do). If you do, it will be at your own risk. Avoid dangerous places. Prevented is warned.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Power struggles over money, property, or anything you might own will be unpleasant. If you make a big deal about something, you’ll get an instant review that will come back to you. Pan! Therefore, be patient. Wait another day.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Ego battles with partners and close friends are likely. It is a very bad day for these disputes. They will be mean and probably futile. In addition, it is very likely that you will not win. The more you push for something, the more resistance you will encounter. Withdraw.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Behind the scenes resistance to your ideas and efforts is very likely. Your best option is to opt out gracefully. Don’t try to do the impossible. Today it is not about heroism or even aggressive force; it’s about being smart and staying intact to sort it out another day.

Virgo (23 August-22 September)

You might disagree with a friend today, or you might disagree with a group. Either way, it’s not a good situation. You might think you can win, but not really. You can not. You will lose more than you think you will win. Therefore, cut your losses and withdraw.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

A nasty battle between parents, bosses and family members (maybe anything) could take place today. The more you push for what you want, the more you will increase opposition to yourself. It is not a matter of good or bad. It is about knowing when to hold and when to fold.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

It’s an accident prone day for you, so be careful of everything you say and do. Avoid getting caught up in controversial topics like politics, religion, and race issues. People will not listen today. There is an aggressive energy out there that could harm you. Hide somewhere.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Arguments over shared ownership, taxes, debt and shared responsibilities could be real power struggles today. They could be mean. (You need it like a fish needs a bicycle.) Therefore, stay away from it all. Keep your head down and your powder dry.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Arguments between couples, business partners and close friends could ensue today because the fiery Mars opposes Pluto. It means that people try to submit others to their wishes. They do everything to block what the other party wants. Get away from it.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Don’t get involved in power struggles over a pet today or anything to do with your health, or anything work-related. If you do, you will regret it. Plus, you won’t win, anyway. Instead, fold up your tents and fly away silently.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Parents should be patient with their children because patience is the antidote to anger. It is a classic day for fits and fits of wheezing. Remember you are the adult. Meanwhile, the romance is threatened by power struggles. Sweetheart !

If your birthday is today

Actress Amanda Crew (1986) shares your birthday. You are smart, flexible and adaptable pragmatic qualities that help you be successful. You have a sharp, analytical mind and are an excellent problem solver. You multitasking well. This year, you will be a researcher. You want to leave behind what is unsatisfactory and move on to something new that you want to explore. It’s a year of flow and change.