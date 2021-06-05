10 Bollywood Actors Who Would Be Perfect To Play Superheroes In A DC vs. Marvel Battle

With Farhan Akhtaralready signed up for an unnamed Marvel project and Harish Patel joins Marvel’s Eternals cast, it seems that Hollywood is opening its world of superheroes to Bollywood actors.



YOU

However, it would be interesting to know which Bollywood actors would fit into the shoes of the most powerful heroes on the planet, including Superman, Batman, Iron Man, Spider-Man and co.

iStock

RBC



Marvel studios

Well, here is a list of the 10 Bollywood actors who we think would be perfect to take on the role of superhero characters in an ultimate DC vs Marvel battle.

1. Akshay Kumar as Batman



Gulf News

Batman is considered the DC Universe’s most precious possession, with the Caped Crusader being one of the few superhero races that does not have true superpowers.



DC Comics

However, his superhuman strength, intelligence as well as agility as well as his mastery of basic forms of martial arts like judo, karate, aikido, krav maga, kung fu, muay thai and ninjutsu mean that ‘he doesn’t need a lot of superpowers anyway.

Now, with the bar so high, if we were to actually select a worthy Bollywood actor to play the role of the Dark Knight, it would be the Indian Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi himself, Akshay Kumar. Akki, in addition to being tall, muscular and having a more than robust physique, is not quite speaking, but a man of real competence. The actor is a black belt in Taekwondo and is also trained in Muay Thai, making him a perfect candidate to play the role of Gotham’s Dark Knight.

2. Shah Rukh Khan as Iron Man



Netflix

Let’s face it! We know you absolutely love Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man and don’t worry we’re never even going to think about replacing him.



Marvel studios

That said, however, if a certain Bollywood actor were to replace him, we believe the Marvel King should only be played by the real King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. Speaking of Tony Stark’s intellect, quirky lines, and general charisma, SRK is the only Indian actor who usually ticks all the boxes.



Main video

Moreover, whatever you say about Ra. A, the fact remains that SRK is someone who now has some experience as a superhero character, and although Ra. A failed to make the grade, we think playing Iron Man in India would definitely be an upgrade.

3. Prabhas as Superman



Disney and hotstar

Let’s admit one thing. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you stay, if you’ve watched SS Rajamouli’s epic action flick, Baahubali, you must be impressed by Prabhas as Amarendra Baahubali.

The actor looked like a god in the film with his physical presence as well as his overall screen presence. It is true that there are certain actors who were born to play a certain role, and Prabhas was definitely meant for Baahubali.



BM

Now, as we searched for candidates to play Superman in the film, we couldn’t pick a better Indian actor than Prabhas, who will likely bring fans that sense of power, charisma and most of all hope over evil, something that Superman represents.

4. John Abraham as Ghost Rider



Deviant art

Ghost Rider is one of the iconic characters in the Marvel Universe that people really don’t talk about much. In order to save his dying father, stunt motorcyclist Johnny Blaze makes a pact with the devil to become his bounty hunter.

Riding a fiery motorcycle through the dead of night, Johnny Blaze’s Ghost Rider winds in search of evil souls on earth to send them to hell.



Cool HD Wallpapers

Well, we couldn’t find a better candidate than Bollywood’s John Abraham to play the part of Ghost Rider. The actor, passionate about cycling, will adapt perfectly to his performances in Rocky Beautiful and Obligate, it will surely guarantee performance of a lifetime.

5. Hrithik Roshan as Aquaman



Bollywood Dhamaka

Aquaman or Arthur Curry is an iconic character in the DC Universe and is one of the founding members of the Justice League.



CC

Being a royal Atlantean-human hybrid and the King of Atlantis, Aquaman has a divine physique and is much stronger, faster, and more resilient than any Atlantian or human.

Well, which actor exactly comes to mind when you think of Greek god features, bulging biceps, and surfer-type looks in Bollywood?

Well, it’s definitely Hrithik Roshan. The actor looks tailor-made to play the ruler of the ocean, and while his character may have drowned in Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, looks like he’d be looking to right some wrongs as Aquaman.

6. Ranveer Singh as Mr. Fantastic



Fandom thread

Reed Richards or Mister Fantastic of the Fantastic Four is considered one of the true leaders of the Marvel Universe. As a scientist, inventor and superhero, the super stretchy Mister Fantastic is undoubtedly a man of many talents.



YOU

If we were to look for a Bollywood nominee to play Mister Fantastic, it would probably have to be Ranveer Singh, who is one of the most versatile actors in the business right now.

With his formidable acting talent and overwhelming charm, we think he would delve deep into what really makes Reed Richards the smartest man in the Marvel Universe as well as a badass superhero that is Mister Fantastic.

7. Aditi Rao Hydari as Wonder Woman



Son Zindagi

Amazon’s Princess Diana AKA Wonder Woman is one of the most powerful and iconic superheroes in the DC Universe.



BM

Powers like the ability to take flight, super strength, invulnerability, superhuman agility, the healing factor, and magical weapons are all packed into the Amazon Warrior, making her a true goddess in a world of God. men, where she fights for the weak.

The only actor we can definitely see playing the role of Wonder Woman is Bollywood’s Aditi Rao Hydari, who is royalty herself. The actress, who belongs not to one, but to two royal families in India, can surely take back Diana’s Lasso of Truth and bring the DC character to life in an Indianized way.

8. Priyanka Chopra as the Black Widow



ABC

If we thought of an Indian actor playing Black Widow on screen, we could never find a better candidate than Priyanka Chopra. Not only does the beautiful actress know how to kick her butt Quantico days, she really knows how to do it on her own too.



Marvel studios

If anyone saw Priyanka’s career chart, she hit the all-time high on her own. It shows great strength of character, something that Natasha Romanoff’s Black Widow has in abundance.

To be fair, Piggy Chops would also be spectacular in the Black Widow costume. What do you think?

9. Rohit Saraf as Spider-Man



Instagram / rohitsaraf10

It made sense that Spider-Man was a bit younger, courtesy of Tom Holland, so we looked at someone in Bollywood who was roughly the same age, however, with tons of potential.



Marvel studios

Actor Rohit Saraf is probably the new kid on the block in Bollywood, much like Holland’s Spider-Man with the Avengers in the MCU universe.

But after seeing a bit of his work and his fans following on social media, we can surely say that Rohit Saraf would fit well into Spider-Man’s spandex suit, while surely putting his athleticism and talent to the actor at work.

10. Vidyut Jamwal as Punisher



Reliance Entertainment

Frank Castle, aka The Punisher, is a really serious man.



The comic book safe

The Marvel antihero is possibly the scariest character in the entire superhero universe due to his ability to deal serious damage. The Punisher has hand-to-hand, guerrilla, and marksmanship skills while carrying a range of weapons against enemies. This means that he is truly a one-man army, and who better to fill that role than Vidyut Jamwal.

The extremely talented actor, who is a super fitness enthusiast, is known for his roles in the Commando series, where he literally does everything on his own, which makes him pretty much the same ilk as The Punisher.

Just try to imagine him in a black jacket, with the skull pictorial shirt underneath, standing in the night with his hair back, yes we have the Indian Punisher ourselves.