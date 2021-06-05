“Please, somebody, give him a job!” Piers Morgan’s Wife Plea After GMB Exit Means Piers Still Home

Piers Morgan’s wife said being married to the prominent presenter was “a very long roll of the eyes” as she begged “anyone” to employ her so he could get out of the house.

Writer Celia Walden and Piers tied the knot in 2010, but the 45-year-old novelist says the couple are now spending more time together at home than ever after Piers stepped down from his lucrative role on Good Morning Britain (GMB).

Celia said her 56-year-old husband came home from work around 9 a.m. but would be too ‘flattened’ after his morning TV job to bother anyone, reports the Mirror.

For the latest Examiner Live email updates, Click here .

She added that everything had changed in recent months, as Piers had now “recovered all his energy” after leaving GMB.

The presenter, who still films the life stories of Piers Morgan, chose to walk away from the breakfast TV show after viewers objected to him publicly challenging Meghan Markle in the wake of the explosive interview with the Duchess of Sussex Oprah Winfrey.

And after having him at home for nearly three months, Celia is in desperate need of “anyone” to give Piers a job.

She told the Sun: “Well, I always think of that famous quote, Behind every great man there is a woman rolling her eyes, I am that woman.

“Being married to Piers is basically a very long eye roll. But what people don’t realize about Piers is that he’s usually very quiet around the house because he’s burned out on any interview he’s done.

“That’s the only reason I’m sad that he did leave GMB, that and the fact that I wake up and he’s there looking at me morning after morning.

“But really, he was coming back and at 9 in the morning was absolutely flattened, lying there on the couch, catatonic, not disturbing anyone.

Amazon Prime has thousands of original series, sports documentaries, and movies you can subscribe to to watch here for only 7.99 / month plus one month free trial included. Disney + is here in the UK and if paid for an annual subscription, it can save viewers 15%, giving you access to Disney and Pixar movies and popular series like The Mandalorian. New O2 customers, or existing customers who upgrade their plan, can get up to 6 months free of Disney +. In addition, Apple TV offers a free try for seven days, but remember that the subscription will renew automatically at 4.99 / month, so remember to cancel if you don’t want it anymore. Netflix is available on your smartphone, tablet, smart TV, laptop or streaming device, all for a fixed monthly subscription. Plans range from 5.99 to 13.99 per month. No additional costs, no contracts.

“Unfortunately, he’s got all his energy back now. Please someone just give him a job!”

Piers left GMB after the opinionated star disputed some of the information Meghan shared in her interview, the validity of which he disputed.

Viewers, and even Meghan herself, flooded ITV and GMB with complaints that Piers didn’t automatically believe everything Meghan had said, and he chose to step down from his role rather than apologize for his words. on air.

Over the past year, Piers has boosted GMB’s audience with his sharp opinions and for challenging the government over its response to the Covid pandemic, making him a hero in the eyes of many.

This is another development that Celia was surprised by, saying, “What’s amazing is that before it was really this Marmite thing with him a split between those who loved him or hated him.

“But lately the attention has been 99.9% positive. It was like walking around with a national treasure. Very strange.”