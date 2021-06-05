How I Met Your Co-Creator Mother Wants To Edit Parts Of The Series





After reviewing How I Met Your Mother, co-creator Carter Bays displays his regrets and says he wants to edit some scenes from the hit series.

Carter Bays, co-creator of the hit series,how I Met Your Mother, would like to make some changes to the series. how I Met Your Mother Successfully aired for nine seasons, debuting in 2005. The show revolves around Ted Mosby, played by Josh Radnor, and the comedic misadventures that follow his tale of how he met the mother of his two children. how I Met Your Mother was nominated for over ninety awards during its run and also garnered huge success. However, the final season drew mixed reviews with the inevitable revelation of the mother of the children and the reason he pained his children with the extended story retelling. The series ended almost a decade ago, but like many older TV series, some of the storylines and jokes haven’t aged well. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Carter Bays, co-creator of the hit series,how I Met Your Mother, would like to make some changes to the series. how I Met Your Mother Successfully aired for nine seasons, debuting in 2005. The show revolves around Ted Mosby, played by Josh Radnor, and the comedic misadventures that follow his tale of how he met the mother of his two children. how I Met Your Mother was nominated for over ninety awards during its run and also garnered huge success. However, the final season drew mixed reviews with the inevitable revelation of the mother of the children and the reason he pained his children with the extended story retelling. The series ended almost a decade ago, but like many older TV series, some of the storylines and jokes haven't aged well.

Recently reviewing how I Met Your Mother, Carter berries took to Twitter to express some of his displeasure with the show. Bays was a bit vague in his messages, but he said he would like to "delete some things"of the show. His post can be seen below: I always do a HIMYM rewatch and try to keep my comments to a minimum but just have to say I'm at the end of S3 and my god how am I only 1/3 of the way through this thing ?? There are so many ! – Carter Bays (@CarterBays) June 4, 2021 Also, I won't go into specifics but I will just say that I would like to go to an editing room and go see George Lucas on this thing and delete some things that I really wish I weren't there and I bet that no one would miss. – Carter Bays (@CarterBays) June 4, 2021 Although Bays did not reveal the details leading up to his comment, he has expressed regret regarding various aspects of the series in the past. In 2014, #HowIMetYourRacism was all the rage after the episode "Slapsgiving", in which the actors portrayed stereotypical Asian Kung Fu characters that many considered offensive. The incident left the two creators to apologize publicly for the skit. Like many other sitcoms of the time, much of the comedy how I Met Your Mother does not meet the standards of today's more progressive culture. Body Shame, Barney's Playbook, and Lesbian Gags are just a few examples of the show falling short of today's standards. With many other series like Office and Scrubsediting episodes or scenes deemed racist, Carter Bays comments may indicate that how I Met Your Mothercould suffer the same fate. While one can only speculate on what specific changes he would like to make, fans of the series will be able to determine how much Bays' position has changed over the decades since he currently works as an executive producer on the next spin-off,How i met your father.









