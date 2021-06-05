The 10 most suspenseful moments in the MCU, ranked

“Suspense” isn’t a word that comes up often when it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s not said as a blow to the MCU itself. After all, the MCU prides itself on being light-hearted with fast-paced comedy and heartbreaking drama. Tense moments with a sense of uncertainty really don’t belong in a franchise like this. However, the few moments of suspense in this franchise are welcome additions to this one.

RELATED: 5 Anime Characters That Would Be Shaped By The MCU’s Thor (& 5 That Would Be Rejected)

Because suspense is so rare in the MCU, it surprises audiences in a way that simultaneously makes it incredibly memorable every time it happens. Some of the most suspenseful MCU moments still rank among the franchise’s best overall moments.

ten The Elevator Scene – Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Captain America: The Winter Soldier is arguably one of the more ambitious entries in MCU canon, as it does everything it can to look more like a political thriller than the usual superhero movie. There are several instances of difficult times in this movie, but it seems relevant to talk about its most memorable: the elevator scene.

Steve Rogers’ confidence in his allies is constantly tested, until this point, when his paranoia reaches its peak. He’s slowly surrounded by teammates who might want to attack him (which they do moments later) and since one of his supposed allies is nervous enough to sweat, Rogers knows something is wrong.

9 Fury’s Ambush – Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Earlier in the same movie, Nick Fury finds himself in a similar situation, starting with a red light next to a police car. Public suspicions are confirmed when he is suddenly run into and surrounded by police officers and a SWAT team shooting at him, although he quickly learns that they are not even police officers.

RELATED: 10 Clues The MCU Is Putting Up From The Thunderbolts

Nick Fury has no idea who these men are or what they want, and neither do the audiences. All everyone knows is that Fury is in a situation that seems impossible to get out of.

8 John Walker kills Nico – Falcon and the Winter Soldier

It’s one of the more recent moments on this list and also one of the few that doesn’t take place in a movie. Instead, it’s from the penultimate episode ofThe Falcon and the Winter Soldier, where the new Captain America, John Walker, goes after Nico for information, and when he doesn’t get it, he hits his head with the iconic shield in front of the inhabitants.

The moment Walker lifts his shield in slow motion, there is a sense of shock and awe even before the act begins. The act itself is swift, but a sense of dread lingers moments afterward thanks to close-ups of horrified faces in a crowd, of people holding their cellphones in disgust, and a hawk and a soldier from the winter disappointed.

7 The Avengers Argue – The Avengers

Phase1’s climax in 2012 marked a high point for the superhero movie genre and is filled with memorable moments. Perhaps the most tense, however, occurs in the scene where the future Avengers argue in front of the Tesseract.

Everyone has their own vendettas, agendas, and personal issues with each other that led to this verbal fight, but it was clear that The Tesseract’s Mind Stone was exacerbating already strong emotions. The audience stood on the edge of their seats, waiting for the verbal confrontation to turn into the inevitable physical confrontation.

6 “Did you know?” – Captain America: Civil War

The highlight of Captain America: Civil War sees Iron Man take on Captain America and The Winter Soldier, but the construction of this scene is almost more memorable than the fight itself. The construction itself in question reveals that Bucky Barnes, while still under mind control, killed Tony Stark’s parents.

RELATED: Falcon & Winter Soldier: 10 Ways John Walker & Zemo Are Our Favorite Things About The Show

The audience could guess that a fight was inevitable, with peacemaker Steve Rogers caught in the middle of it all, but the chills come when Tony looks Steve in the eye and asks, “Did you know?” These chills intensify when Steve reluctantly answers yes. The suspense is then driven away not if Tony would hit, but when.

5 Introducing Ultron – Avengers: Age of Ultron

Avengers: Age of Ultron, for the most part, follows the same playful tone as its predecessor and other MCU movies that came before it. However, just after one of the funniest scenes in the franchise, of the celebrating Avengers taking turns lifting Thor’s hammer, a dark figure limps in their direction.

This figure is the newly introduced Ultron. This unknown, creepy, broken-looking robot limping and running down the hall, growling like Frankenstein’s monster, whispering about value and strings without yet being clear in what he wants, looks like something straight ahead out of a horror movie.

4 The Dad Talk – Spider-Man: Homecoming

The moment Peter Parker meets and finds out that his date’s father is none other than the vulture, it’s a moment more embarrassing than suspenseful. However, the interaction takes a dark turn when Liz mentions that her date is always on the sidelines when Spider-Man is around.

As the camera holds Vulture’s face as he slowly puts the pieces together in his head, it becomes evident that he’s put two and two together. Now the fear sets in, people wondering what to say or what to do to Peter once Liz gets out of the car.

3 The Snap – Avengers: Infinity War

In the comics, The Snap was declared one of the most shocking moments in Marvel canon, to the point that it was difficult to keep this secret from fans when news broke that Marvel Studios was adapting the Infinity Gauntlet scenario. Comic book fans and casuals alike have entered Infinity war expecting Thanos to break the world, and when he acquired the Gauntlet and snapped his fingers, the moment was freezing cold.

When The Snap happened in white lightning then the suspense set in, with audiences well aware of what was going on, suddenly biting their nails in anticipation, waiting to see which of their favorite characters was fading away. .

2 The Avengers Assemble – Avengers: Endgame

At the climax of Avengers: Endgame, all hope seems lost. Steve Rogers is the only man barely tall, but still resilient as Thanos leads an army of aliens in his direction. The suspense is already present in the form of anxiety as Rogers rests in an impossible situation. Defeat seems inevitable when suddenly the audience hears a familiar voice over Rogers’ intercom. It barely shows, clearly, but quickly fans notice it’s Sam Wilson: “On your left.”

RELATED: 10 Differences Between Loki In The Comics And The MCU

Suddenly, chills flood the arena of the theater as all the snatched Avengers return among the living for a final battle.

1 The Snap, Part 2 – Avengers: Endgame

During that same climax, against all their best efforts, the Avengers allow the Infinity Gauntlet to return to Thanos’ hands. Once again, the suspense is evident as audiences expect what’s to come: another Snap, maybe a bigger one.

Fans who predicted another Snap were right, but this time can breathe a sigh of relief and confusion as they notice that the Stones are not in his Gauntlet, but rather in Tony Stark’s Iron Man suit. The anticipation as Stark prepares his own Snap remains one of the most thrilling moments in MCU history, just before his actual sacrifice becomes one of the franchise’s saddest.

NEXT: The 10 Richest Superheroes; Classified by wealth



following

Marvel movies you didn’t know have been canceled







About the Author