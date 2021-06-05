Bollywood casino makes money: secrets and life tips

Every player knows that the game allows us to feel the radiance of life, to appreciate the moment and to feel the excitement. Now imagine that you can play and win money and get some of the money back into your account. Cool, right?



And now there is such an opportunity at Bollywood Casino. It is the same principle of cashback to which we are already used. You can now get some of the lost money back to your game balance. So, with Bollywood, you can receive a online casino bonus and maintain a positive gambling balance.



Please read this article to find out how cashback on Bollywood casino works and how to get it.



Conditions for receiving cashback

Do not confuse cashback with signup bonus or welcome bonus. It is a popular misconception.

Cashback is an exclusive type of customer activity reward. Thanks to it, everyone has the opportunity to maintain a positive balance on their gaming account.

Here The cashback is a percentage of all bets and depends on the level of the players.



Therefore, it is so important to play, constantly increasing your level of play. The higher it is, the more profitable it is to play. There are 12 levels available on the site. The player starts with the Beginner and goes up to the Crown. At the maximum level (the last of them), it is a maximum of 20%.



The cashback percentage can be checked in the main menu in the balance section. Or just write to support: [email protected]



The cashback itself is calculated using this formula:

Cashback = (bet amount winning amount) * payback ratio

Example: You bet 300 on the spin, and you only won 100. Your payback rate is 20% (or 0.2). So the return amount after the spin will be: (300 100) * 0.2 = 40



A the online casino bonus is credited to all players automatically, every Friday at 3:30 am IST. It will be displayed as Gift on the menu. The gift can be activated in the Gifts section of the home page of the site or in the main menu. When the gift is included, the refund will immediately be added to your balance. If the amount won for the week exceeds the amount of damage, no refund will be made. According to casino rules, cash refunds can only be made after a bet has been made.



Summary and conclusions

In this part, we will summarize and conclude. By relying on these simple points, you will not go wrong, and you will be able to achieve the online bonus at Bollywood casinos without any problem.

Cashback is a return of part of the money to the gambling account at a no deposit casino.

The casino bonus percentage depends on your level on the site

The higher the player level and the stake, the higher the cashback itself.

Cashback is credited automatically every Friday

The cashback is displayed as a gift in the menu

There is no refund if the winning amount for the week exceeds the damage amount

Cash refunds are only made after the bet



Now you have complete information on how to get no deposit casino online bonus.