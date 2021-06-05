Environment Day: Alia Bhatt, Dia Mirza, Sidharth Malhotra and others pledge to support





As the global host of World Environment Day 2021 to highlight the importance of ecosystem restoration is Pakistan, celebrities from India and Bollywood are not far away to channel their huge fan base to draw attention to the threat to the environment due to rising pollution levels and climate change. First observed in 1974, World Environment Day is now celebrated annually on June 5 on a global platform to raise awareness and inspire positive change in the environment. Speaking to their respective social networks this Saturday, the celebrities of Tinsel Town were seen pledging to support nature in their own way. From grateful Shraddha Kapoor to Mother Nature to Kriti Sanon sharing photos of nature, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan being one with the flora and fauna and the campaigns led by Alia Bhatt, Dia Mirza and Madhuri Dixit, Bollywood promises their support to protect the environment. Sharing a video that featured images of Taimurs camaraderie with various elements of Earth, Kareena Kapoor Khan claimed, Protect Heal Love #WorldEnvironmentDay (sic) while Parineeti shared a video of her own outing near the Mediterranean Sea and said gushed out, Blessed that I could lie barefoot in the grass, hearing the rustle of trees, in the ocean breeze … #WorldEnvironmentDay #MediterraneanSea (sic). Writing a strong motivational note, Shilpa encouraged, the fact that we’re all on the inside has helped the rest of the ecosystem regain some balance over the past year or so. But, even when we return to the old normal, we must remember to treat Mother Nature with respect (sic). She added: Let’s collectively learn to take the initiative without being told. Even if you can’t plant trees personally, participate in conversations that need voices to amplify the message. Find out and raise awareness about how each individual can help #restore the ecosystem. It is an ongoing battle. They say small acts multiplied by millions of people will make a difference THE CLIMATE IS CHANGING, WHEN WILL WE DO IT ?? (sic). Designer Ace Masaba Gupta also shared videos of the forest and her garden to draw fans’ attention to the 2021 theme of ecosystem restoration. She shared: The theme of #World Environment Day 2021 is ecosystem restoration and it couldn’t be more fitting. We have seen destroyed forests and coral reefs among other things and it’s a great reminder for all of us to be a little more aware. Our environment promotes our well-being, so it’s right that we give back. #worlddayof the environment2021 (sic). It is important to note that the World Health Organization (WHO) has joined the United Nations Decade for Ecosystem Restoration, a mission to prevent, reverse the degradation of ecosystems and the diversity of life they support. . WHO will work as a collaborating agency with the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) among other partners. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter







