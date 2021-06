Marvel comics feature Captain America-inspired Fil-Am hero – Manila bulletin

Fans of the Filipino Marvel comics will surely be delighted with the upcoming fourth installment of the “Captain America’s United States” series because this time a new hero will grace its pages and she’s half Pinoy. Meet Ari Agbayani, a Fil-Am student, who is ready to take action for good and for justice. She does this while donning elements of Cap’s costume, only made more courageous. More on that later. According to wonder, Ari begins his heroic mission on his campus “when his school turns a blind eye to misbehaving classmates.” Ari was brought to life by Alyssa Wong, a half-Filipino fiction writer, and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle” artist Jodi Nishijima. When editor-in-chief Alanna Smith approached me about creating a new local Captain America for this series, I immediately knew I wanted to write a Filipino-American girl, ”Alyssa told Marvel. “There just aren’t that many of us in the comics!” I grew up without a Filipino-American community for the most part, so anytime I see a Filipino character I’m excited. And create a Captain America, even! feels incredibly special. “ “Ari Agbayani is a scholarship student at a small private university,” she continues. “When she finds out that her best friend is the victim of a rich student heritage, Ari is determined to make things right.” While Ari takes inspiration from Captain America like the other Local Caps in the series, Alyssa reveals that she also incorporated aspects of Bucky Barnes into the character creation process, which is reflected in the look and feel. behavior of the protagonist. “[Bucky Barnes is] someone who hates bullies as much as Steve, but is willing to use more devious and shadowy tactics to deal with them, ”Alyssa says. “Ari is a vigilante and she knows you can’t always win by playing by the rules. Bucky’s influence is reflected in his costume, designed by the incredible Jodi Nishijima. “Ari’s design was inspired by all the girls I’ve known in my life who seem very sweet and empathetic on a daily basis, but when challenged they can be terribly fierce,” Jodi recalls. . “Her style is just what my friends and I would feel comfortable and confident wearing too! Hope her youthful design is well communicated and accessible, but regardless, I’m so happy to have been able to help bring it to life! Can’t wait to see Ari Agbayani in action? “The United States Of Captain American # 4” will be released in the United States on September 22, 2021.

