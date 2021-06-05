Arjun Kapoor is afraid of ceiling fans! Bollywood celebrities and their strangest phobias

Bollywood celebrities and their strangest phobias

Let’s face it, we all have our pet peeves. Whether it’s being afraid of the dark or scaring ourselves because of little creatures and / or cockroaches. Experts say that there are various factors that could contribute to the development of phobias, it is really difficult to pinpoint an exact reason. They can arise from past traumatic incidents or be reactions and responses to panic or fear.

And why should our favorite celebrities be any different? They might have larger-than-life characters on the big screen, but at the end of the day, they’re as human as we are and have their own fears and insecurities.

For example, Arjun Kapoor in one of his previous interviews with a publication mentioned a unique phobia that he has. The actor had revealed that he didn’t have a ceiling fan at home because he was afraid of it. Not only Arjun, but there are also a number of other Bollywood celebrities with their own weird phobias.

Here are Bollywood celebrities and their weirdest phobias.

Katrina Kaif is afraid of tomatoes

According to some reports, the actress is so afraid of tomatoes that she even rejected an advertisement to support a brand of tomato ketchup. Her expensive tomato apparently got worse during the tomato festival scene at Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Sonam Kapoor is afraid of elevators

The Neerja actress is afraid of elevators and prefers to take the stairs. She once revealed how her sister took her up and down the 55 floors of the hotel in an elevator the family was staying in. But it seems that the mission was not very successful.

Vidya Balan is afraid of cats

According to reports, during a magazine shoot at Kamalistan Studios, Vidya spotted cats. She had just got out of her van after lunch break and was so scared that she climbed up and got into a chair and refused to get off. It turns out that there is even a name associated with this fear. This is called Ailurophobia.

Deepika Padukone is afraid of snakes

the Bajirao Mastani The actress suffers from ophiophobia, which is the fear of snakes. She makes sure none of her movies have scenes that require reptiles.

Celina Jaitly stays away from butterflies

Reports say Celina Jaitly almost fell off a cliff while filming on the sets of No Entry after spotting a butterfly nearby! The team was filming for No Entry in Thailand when Celina spotted a butterfly. She was so scared that she started running and headed straight for a cliff. She would have fallen if her co-stars Lara Dutta and Esha Deol hadn’t saved her.

Ranbir Kapoor hates cockroaches

Ranbir Kapoor suffers from a condition called katsaridaphobia, or fear of snakes. According to reports, he doesn’t even enter a house if he sees cockroaches anywhere.

Aamir Khan suffers from fear of death

It seems that Mr. Perfectionist’s greatest fear is not disorder, but rather death. According to reports, the actor shared his strange phobia while filming for Dangal. The actor had a 5 month break between his schedules and he was constantly worried about what would happen to the movie if anything happened to him. The fear of death is called thanatophobia.

Apart from them, Shah Rukh Khan suffers from equinophobia, or fear of horses, Anushka Sharma has amaxophobia, or fear of driving and Alia Bhatt is afraid of the dark.