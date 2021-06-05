Vikram: Here are some lesser known facts about actor Ponniyin Selvan





Tamil film superstar and award-winning actor Kennedy John Victor is widely known as Vikram. From masala artists to intense concept-driven stories, Vikram has excelled at both. He is often called Chiyaan Vikram by his fans. There are many lesser known facts about the actor despite his popularity. Here are some anecdotes from Vikram’s hectic life. Vikram’s debut film was a box office disaster Vikram made his first film appearance with En Kadhal Kanmani in 1990. The film exploded at the box office. Her father ran away from home The actor’s father ran away from home to start a career in film, but was unsuccessful and only managed to do supporting roles in Tamil films and TV series. This incident was a turning point for the Annaiyn actor who began taking acting lessons and later excelled in acting. His entry into Hindi films It was director Mani Ratnam who introduced Vikram to Bollywood. The actors’ first Hindi film was the Hindi-Tamil bilingual film, Raavan and Raavanan. Vikram’s voice behind top stars In addition to being an actor, Vikram has also been a longtime voice actor. He has lent his voice to many prominent stars. Vikram compared to Hollywood actor Christian Bale Vikram is often praised for his versatility. He is often compared to Christian Bale from Hollywood. Vikram’s film dubbed in German Mani Ratnams director Raavanan, which starred Aishwarya Rai and Vikram, became the very first Indian film to be dubbed into German. Also Read: Salman Khans Bajrangi Bhaijaan Co-Star Harshaali Malhotra Is Now Officially A Teenager. See the pictures Vikram came to prominence with Sethu Despite his screen debut in 1990, it was with Sethu (1999) that Vikram gained popularity. The film was a big hit and grossed over 50 million at the box office. This was followed by the success of the 2001 film Dhill and Gemini in 2002. Vikram will be seen next in the next film Ponniyin Selvan, which is due out next year. He also has other projects in Tamil and Telugu, including Cobra, Suryaputra Mahavir Karna and Dhruva Natchathiram. there: 10



Related stories

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos