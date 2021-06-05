Princess Diana “put to the test” by public question about William and Harry





Princess Diana was “put to the test” by a question from the crowd about her sons at an awards ceremony in New York, her former vocal coach has revealed. Stewart Pearce, who also worked for Margaret Thatcher, shared his memories of how the Princess of Wales was “terrified” of speaking in public when he first met her in 1995. Her job was to help Diana trust her own voice and encourage her not to feel intimidated by the frenzy of public attention that surrounds her life. Recalling a particularly difficult time when the princess accepted an award in New York City, Pearce said the princess responded to a situation “aggressively” with aplomb. But when a member of the audience shouted, “Where are (Prince William and Prince Harry) today?” Diana rose to the occasion. Stewart said Diana responded calmly, “They’re in school, like all good kids should be, and having fun.”





(Image: Daily Mirror)

The vocal coach praised Diana for being able to “hold on” despite the energy being thrown at her and said her cool had paid off. The “present spirit moment” was followed by a 10-minute standing ovation for the princess, he said. “It was a real triumph, that she was able to go ahead and be so present and not immediately feel intimidated by the energy that was thrown at her, which was rather unhappy and immensely public.





(Image: Daily Mirror)







(Photo: Youtube)

“It could have gone anywhere. It was obviously a pretty aggressive request for her, but she was able to hold on, stay absolutely centered and say what she was feeling.” Speaking to People Magazine, Stewart said he was introduced to the princess by a mutual friend and could tell she felt his voice wasn’t powerful. She knew his voice was a voice of submission, not a voice of triumph. She wanted to find this, ”he told the magazine.





(Image: Reuters)

In his “Diana: The Voice of Change”, he traces the journey of Diana, from an unpretentious young woman to an iconic global figure. The book promises to explore how she “grew from the wise and pained young woman seen in Martin Bashir’s interview” to “the powerful humanitarian leader seen in July 1997.







