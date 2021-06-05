Bollywood actress Pooja Bedi quits films in favor of ex-husband Farhan’s family – News

Actress Pooja Bedi, who is also a TV talk show host and newspaper columnist, said she quit films because her ex-husband Farhan Furniturewala came from a conservative family.

“My ex-husband told me that if I was going to get married, I couldn’t continue in the movies because his family is very conservative,” she told actor Samir Soni, during a conversation with IGTV, Instagram’s standalone video app for smartphones.

“My mom always taught me, ‘Whatever you do, you give it 100% or you don’t. So I was like, ‘Okay, if I want to be a housewife and a wife, let me be the best I can be.’ So to me it was like, ‘Okay, I’m going to give up on this trip of my life and start a new one.’

Daughter of Protima and Kabir Bedi, she made her film debut in the 1992 Bollywood film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander. Pooja and Farhan divorced in 2003, but continue to share a great bond. “I am very good friends with my ex-husband,” she said.

“He married a childhood friend. They have a child together. I went to their wedding with the children. We are great friends. He comes to Goa, we go to the other, we hang out. That’s really nice.”

Pooja and Farhan have two children, Omar and Alaya. His daughter Alaya made her debut in Saif Ali Khan’s film Jawaani Jaaneman in 2020.