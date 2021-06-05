$ 10 Million Centervilles Uptown Plan Gets Momentum, Dayton, Oregon District, Businesses, Restaurants, Jobs, Economy, Real Estate, Entertainment

The city wants to bid on the first phase estimated at $ 2.5 million by the end of the year, with construction starting next spring, said Michael Norton-Smith, director of development for Centerville.

The other two phases are respectively scheduled for 2023-25 ​​and 2024-26, according to city archives.

We already have some very good anchors in the neighborhood, he said of City Barbeque and Graeters Ice Cream. A few of them are really bright stars, and were just trying to create (an area) where they can continue to thrive.

One of the goals of the Uptown plan is to improve walking, traffic flow and parking while increasing business development and green spaces.

Thrust of the entertainment district

Beckel is part of this effort. The owner of Beckels Humidor and The Aficionado on West Franklin has requested the creation of an entertainment district.

Fewer than five Uptown businesses have liquor licenses, Norton-Smith said. Approval of that designation could dramatically increase that number, with up to 15 new ones, according to the city.

We’ve been trying to do something in Uptown for a while, Beckel said.

Uptown has several high-end stores and restaurants, he said. But Beckel wants to see a more dynamic crowd, a more affluent and upscale group. We already have some very nice shops like that, some very nice upscale restaurants.

So we wanted to make it a place within walking distance, where people could come and relax, he added.

The city sees an entertainment district as a mechanism to improve the existing business activity that we have, Norton-Smith said.

We certainly have a shortage of the kind of businesses that would normally be associated with an entertainment district, he added. But we think that by establishing the neighborhood, it’s actually an opportunity for us to attract more of these types of businesses because we are removing a barrier that currently exists.

Beckel said he hopes his application for an entertainment district will eventually lead to the creation of a designated outdoor refreshment area, or DORA.

Public / private investment

The Uptown construction plan focuses on the immediate area near the Ohio 48 / Franklin intersection. It is commonly known as the Architectural Preservation District and is home to several structures over 100 years old, including the planned Salars site at 57 W. Franklin.

But the Uptown area stretches along Ohio 48 from Alex Bell Road and south to Spring Valley Pike, said Kate Bostdorff, director of communications for Centerville.

Beckel credits Centerville City Manager Wayne Davis with the work on the Uptown plan. He compared it to the work Davis did in a Cincinnati suburb before becoming the chief administrator of Centervilles in 2017.

It took a tour of downtown Montgomery and made it one of the most amazing places, Beckel said.

You can walk around. Everyone hangs out there on weekends now, he added. The whole point is to do the same here with the Uptown project.

The work is done in phases because we just think you start and make the investment on the public side with a matching investment on the private side, Davis told the Dayton Daily News earlier this year.

Then we believe that momentum will be generated. We believe we are in good shape and secure the corresponding private investments that will be generated by public investment, Davis added.

Uptown Upgrades is an incentive program that Centerville announced earlier this year to help promote business investment in the region.

The city will provide funds for certain property improvements through grants and forgivable loans. Beckel intends to rebuild and expand the bridge in his West Franklin Street operations, a project he says will cost around $ 100,000.

Lucky with the timing

Centerville has so far not awarded any plans to upgrade Uptown, officials said. But Salar co-owner and executive chef Margot Blondet cited the program in the restaurants announcement to invest in our future and help transform Uptown into an upscale pedestrian destination for leisure activities such as the shopping and fine dining.

The city announced last month that it was purchasing a 0.2 acre parcel from 54 W. Franklin for $ 125,000 to use for future development or city services, according to records. No decision has been made on how the pitch will be used, Bostdorff said this week.

Project Uptown was not a factor in Jeffrey Neaces’ plan to open the first Dayton-area Whits Frozen Custard in Centerville.

I was very lucky with the timing, said Neace, a University of Dayton graduate who hopes to open the business this fall.

Neace said it bought the old gas station at 199 N. Main through an online auction, citing its proximity to several schools, churches and Bills Donuts.

And then a week or two later, they announced the Uptown investment project, he said. So I was lucky to have bought the building, I think I will benefit greatly.