Three Actors, 97 minutes: The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) | Vermont Arts

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged), the 1987 parody of Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield, which features 37 Shakespeare plays in 97 minutes, can be ridiculously funny, but only if done with skill. unusually skillful comic.
I think I am a big ham! explains actor Eric Love, who stars in the production of Northern Stage, with Jenni Putney and Grayson DeJesus. I love great comedy and so a trap for me is to exaggerate what this script begs for. It kind of seduces you in the garden path. But what we found is if you put the breaks and make it real, it’s funnier. It was wonderful, it was kind of going back to acting class.
For Carol Dunne, the director, what makes this fast-paced comedy so successful is her heart.
The guys who rode it LOVE Shakespeare and loved him enough to want to celebrate him in a way that had heart and joy and which I think made him so accessible to a wide audience, a- she declared. It’s a Valentine, a total Valentine to Shakespeare.
Northern Stage will open its very first summer season with The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) from June 9 to July 4 in its new open-air Courtyard Theater behind the Barrette Center for the Arts in White River Junction. (Masks and social distancing are mandatory.)
In The Complete Works, three crazy actors in pantyhose fight their way through all of Shakespeare’s comedies, stories, and tragedies on a wild ride. Once London’s longest-running comedy, it will introduce audiences to Northern Stages’ brand new outdoor stage.
What originally worked, Dunne said, were the three guys who made the show and their personalities.
So we really wanted to find our way so we weren’t the same guys who have done it before. That’s another trap with this show, said Dunne, who has served as Northern Stages’ artistic director of production since 2013.
Fortunately, with the execute rights comes the permission to customize the script.
It was created with improvisation, so we decided a while ago to have Eric play Eric Love and Jenni play Jenni Putney, and it made a huge difference, Dunne said. I think you have to get to know the people who struggle to tell a million stories in 90 minutes.
I think without that, that’s where he can get into false ground, she said.
When you present it in a quick, fun form, you go off saying, I want to see Hamlet! Wow, I forgot how beautiful Romeo and Juliet were! Love said. He definitely has the Bard’s wealth running through his veins.
Love, now Associate Artistic Director and Education Director of Northern Stages, made her Vermont debut in The Complete Works, featuring the 2009 Lost Nation Theater production in Montpellier. And he still finds comedy difficult.
The challenge is specificity because if it’s not really, really specific, there’s a plateau of how funny it can get, Love said. The viewers laugh, but unless they’re deeply invested in the characters and the storyline, and the characters are so clean that they understand what’s going on in an instant, it doesn’t work.
The other real challenge, despite a lot of silly moments, is delivering sophistication.
How do we play this out for both nerdy jokes and nerdy jokes and keep those two audiences happy? Love said. It’s a tightrope walk.
Sometimes when working with Dunne, the circumstances are enough.
You don’t have to do anything else, Love said. You just have to be there, say the line. And other times you could create a wacky character or a little spice up for the moment.
It has been a challenge. It wasn’t just a waltz in the field of roses, he laughs.
Does having done it before help?
Yes and no, says Love. It helps me to have a little script sense and some residual muscle memory, and I haven’t worked as hard to memorize the lines.
However, Carol has a unique and wonderful take on the show, so I have to break down some muscle memory. And I’m 12 years older too, so what was funny as a running college kid isn’t the same as a mature, sophisticated actor.
Love actually pressured Dunne, who was reluctant to engage in this type of comedy, to direct. He felt that comedy needed a director who could go into the trenches with the play.
If you sit down and let everyone fool around, it’ll be fun, but it won’t be transcendent, Love said. Carol has an incredible eye for detail and an incredible sense of the big picture. It is therefore incredible to zoom in, out and zoom in …
And it was amazing working with her, Love said. So it was a really cool adventure but not an easy one.
Eric is some of his best job, Dunne said. His Juliet is to die for!
