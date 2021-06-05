Queen to miss Epsom Derby for fourth time in 75 years as Covid foils plans





The Queen will only miss the Epsom Derby for the fourth time in 75 years thanks to ongoing Covid restrictions. Her Majesty, an avid horse enthusiast, would watch the races from her home this year, rather than take her usual place in the royal box. The Epsom Derby takes place this afternoon at 4:30 p.m. Although mixing is allowed as England emerges from lockdown, domestic hospitality venues will still apply the rule of six, meaning the Queen will only be able to accommodate five other guests. Masks will also need to be worn when people are not eating. A source told The Telegraph: “It’s a Derby but it’s not a traditional Derby day. “It won’t be what it normally is, so the Queen decided she’d rather watch it at home.”





Only a quarter of the usual number of spectators will receive tickets to enter the racetrack, and the famous hill where thousands of people would normally stand to watch the race will be closed. The Queen missed Epsom last year when she went behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak. The only other times she couldn’t attend was in 1984, when she was in France for the 40th anniversary of D-Day, and in 1956, when she made a state visit to Sweden. . Apart from that, every year since 1946, she takes place in the royal box to attend the races.





It is believed that the monarch might also choose to do the same for Royal Ascot this year, although it has been hinted that she could attend specific days if one of her own horses is running. Next year, it is hoped that the Queen’s plans will be very different as she celebrates her platinum jubilee. And that will include a day at the Epsom Derby with other royals also in attendance.





On Saturday, June 4, Buckingham Palace confirmed: “Her Majesty the Queen, accompanied by members of the Royal Family, will attend the derby at Epsom Downs.” Other details announced include the return of Trooping the Color to London and a music concert at the Palace. There will also be the Big Jubilee Lunch and a contest featuring over 5,000 people from across the UK and the Commonwealth. Buckingham Palace also announced a bonus public holiday for the British, from Thursday 2 June to Sunday 5 June, which, according to a statement, “will provide an opportunity for communities and individuals across the UK to come together to celebrate this historic step ”.







