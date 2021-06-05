Hays CVB is planning summer events

As people start to go out to eat and have fun after a year of event cancellations, many may turn to Hays for their 2021 summer entertainment.

Whether you’re a sports fan, music lover, art lover or beer lover, the calendar events at Hays this summer are sure to get you excited. And Melissa Dixon, director of the Hays Convention and Visitors Bureau, said it was good to be back.

“It’s wonderful,” she said. “It’s been quiet for a long time, and since Memorial Day we’ve had a constant flow of travelers. It’s so nice to hear people, to hear what their road trips are like, to direct them to places around Hays, our attractions and our restaurants, and they come from everywhere.

Dixon spoke to the Hays Daily News to provide an overview of summer events, including music and beer festivals, baseball games, a bike ride and an art walk, among others.

In June, the Hays Arts Council will hold its Summer Art Walk downtown on June 18. Dozens of shops and galleries will stay open late, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. that day, to welcome visitors.

June also marks the start of the “Bach’s Lunch on the Bricks” series, which takes place the first, third and fifth Fridays of each month until August. The Lunch Series includes a free 1-hour downtown concert that begins just after noon. Participants can either purchase a $ 10 lunch box on site or bring their own food to enjoy.

In July, the Wild West Festival is scheduled to return for the July 4th weekend. The event lasts July 1-4 and is expected to feature artists such as BlackHawk, Shenandoah, FireHouse, and Logan Mize. Tickets for the festival are $ 20 to $ 150, depending on the admission package.

“It’s a $ 20 ticket for three nights of concerts, so it’s the best deal,” Dixon said. “The committee is really trying to stay family. That’s why the tickets are so cheap.”

Also in July will be the Ellis County Fair. The main events of the show are scheduled to take place July 10-17, according to ascheduled event published on the Ellis County Website.

“Tour die Kapellen”, which means “Tower of the chapels” in German, is a cycling tour on the calendar for July 10. Cyclists take a tour of Ellis County to see historic churches, listen to live music at each stop, and finish with a hearty German lunch in downtown Hays.

Then in August, Hays will host the Brews On The Bricks Craft Beer Festival downtown. The event is scheduled to last from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. While VIP tickets are sold out, general admission tickets can still be purchased for $ 45.

Throughout the summer, the Hays Larks, a summer varsity baseball team, will travel to Larks Park for a series of games. Their season started on Friday.

RPM Speedway, 1344 Fairground Road, will also host a number of races over the coming months.

Other upcoming events can be found on the Hays Convention and Visitors Bureau website atvisithays.com/calendar although Dixon notes that they are not the only organization helping to organize summer events.

“We’re so lucky that there are a lot of different groups setting them up,” she said, including the Hays Arts Council and the Downtown Hays Development Corporation.

According to Dixon, hotel traffic in Hays is starting to pick up after one year of 2020. She expects summer events to accelerate this trend and contribute to the local economy.

“In 2019, the economic impact of our overnight guests and visitors was $ 43 million, and these are just our overnight visitors,” she said. “It absolutely fuels our economy, and we notice when these visitors aren’t around.”

Dixon is hoping 2021 will bring a spike in economic impact, as people regain time with friends and family with COVID-19 rates falling.

“People want to make up for lost time and they are planning this vacation,” she said. “We hope it bounces back quickly and overtakes 2019. That would be great.”