Hays CVB is planning summer events

As people start to go out to eat and have fun after a year of event cancellations, many may turn to Hays for their 2021 summer entertainment.

Whether you’re a sports fan, music lover, art lover or beer lover, the calendar events at Hays this summer are sure to get you excited. And Melissa Dixon, director of the Hays Convention and Visitors Bureau, said it was good to be back.

“It’s wonderful,” she said. “It’s been quiet for a long time, and since Memorial Day we’ve had a constant flow of travelers. It’s so nice to hear people, to hear what their road trips are like, to direct them to places around Hays, our attractions and our restaurants, and they come from everywhere.

Dixon spoke to the Hays Daily News to provide an overview of summer events, including music and beer festivals, baseball games, a bike ride and an art walk, among others.

Participants attend an art exhibit during the 2019 Hays Arts Council Summer Art Walk. The artistic march will take place in June of this year.

In June, the Hays Arts Council will hold its Summer Art Walk downtown on June 18. Dozens of shops and galleries will stay open late, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. that day, to welcome visitors.

June also marks the start of the “Bach’s Lunch on the Bricks” series, which takes place the first, third and fifth Fridays of each month until August. The Lunch Series includes a free 1-hour downtown concert that begins just after noon. Participants can either purchase a $ 10 lunch box on site or bring their own food to enjoy.

Sara Evans performs during the Wild West Festival 2018. The festival will be held this year on the first weekend of July.

In July, the Wild West Festival is scheduled to return for the July 4th weekend. The event lasts July 1-4 and is expected to feature artists such as BlackHawk, Shenandoah, FireHouse, and Logan Mize. Tickets for the festival are $ 20 to $ 150, depending on the admission package.

“It’s a $ 20 ticket for three nights of concerts, so it’s the best deal,” Dixon said. “The committee is really trying to stay family. That’s why the tickets are so cheap.”

