Chaara Ghotala as Daana Ghotala, How Bollywood Makes Facts Fodder For Fiction

Is empress, the much talked about web series, now streaming on SonyLiv, a biopic on Rabri Devi? Well yes and no! Yes, because the eponymous character played by Huma Qureshi was undoubtedly modeled on the former chief minister of Bihar. And no, because the sequence of events, as narrated in the series, has been distorted enough to make it appear totally fictional. The boundaries between the real and the real are indeed so blurred that one begins to wonder whether it is art imitating life or life imitating art.

Subhash Kapoor’s web series is a classic example of Bollywood ingenuity to blatantly steal real-life episodes, polish them in the name of a cinematic license, spice them up with the usual movie masala and utter to them with a shameless warning that this is purely a work of fiction. And then, quietly let the PR cat pop out of the bag on the “real inspiration” behind the show to create all the hype as its release nears.

So even though a disclaimer at the start of each episode proclaims that it has nothing to do with anyone living or dead, it feels weird that it has a lot to do with what it looked like. Bihar during the 15 years. long period when President Rashtriya Janata Dal Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi took turns leading the state. Among other things, it shows the fodder scam, the Laxmanpur-Bathe massacre, where 58 Dalits were killed by Ranvir Sena, an outlawed upper caste militia led by Barmeshwar Mukhiya. It’s a different matter than in the series, chaara ghotala (forage scam) is called daana ghotala, Laxmanpur-Bathe simply as Laxmanpur and Ranvir Sena as Vir Sena led by Rameshwar Mukhiya. Throughout the webseries there are several references to incidents that took place between 1990 and 2005 in Bihar. Even the characters have been drawn largely from real life. Huma calls her husband on the screen played by Sohum Shah, Sahab – that’s what Rabri does in real life when speaking to Lalu.

No wonder then, Maharani raised the jaws of Lalu Prasad’s family. Lalu’s daughter, Rohini Acharya, has denounced the creators for making fun of her mother Rabri Devi as an illiterate chief minister. She says her father may not have provided the proverbial paradise for the people of Bihar during his reign, but he gave a voice to those who until then had no right to live a life of dignity. Rabri’s younger brother, former MP Sadhu Yadav, also spoke up for his sister, saying that she was not an illiterate woman, as shown in the web series.

Rabri has been described as the reluctant chief minister of Bihar who was happy to raise children, milk cows and take care of her village house in the Gopalganj district of Bihar before being anointed on the head of the state government much against its will, by it. husband. In the web-series, she takes over the reins of government after her chief minister husband is confined to bed after an unsuccessful assassination attempt against him.

In real life, however, Rabri was only chosen after Lalu was indicted and imprisoned in the fodder scam. She had to learn the details of governance from her trusted lieutenants in the party and the bureaucracy. But nothing can be further from the truth than what was subsequently shown in the web series. Here, Rabri has been described as someone who actually unearthed the fodder scam after taking office as Chief Minister. In addition, she evolves into a strong chief minister who sends her husband to prison for his complicity in chaara, uh daana ghotala.

This is to the credit of the creators and writers of Empress that they lifted the abundant material available in the public domain on Lalu and Rabri – real as well as apocryphal – and presented it as if it was all their imagination. In doing so, they apparently saved themselves from possible libel lawsuits. Of course, there are a thousand and one references to the actual incidents, and the characters are taken from the Lalu-Rabri era in Empress. Anyone who has kept an eye on Bihar politics over the past three decades cannot help but get a strange sense of déjà vu when looking at it. Officially, they can claim that the web series is a work of fiction, but in reality most certainly are not.

