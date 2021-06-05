David Oyelowo reflects on how his impromptu #OscarsSoWhite role forced Hollywood to act





Playing Martin Luther King Jr. in the 2014s Selma The first major cinematic biography of the late civil rights hero was not the first time David Oyelowo has made history. In 2001 the Oxford native played King Henry VI on stage for the Royal Shakespeare Company’s This is England: the stories series. I didn’t know it at the time, but I was the first black man to play a Royal Shakespeare Company king in its history, Oyelowo, 45, told Yahoo Entertainment in our last episode of Game changers (see above). And it got a lot of attention and shed some light on some of the representation issues here in the UK. Oyelowo continued to make waves onscreen, appearing in films such as The Last King of Scotland (2006), The rise of the planet of the apes (2011), Jack Reach (2012) and The butler (2013). But that was the movie directed by Ava DuVernay Selma, who followed the 1965 marches to Montgomery in search of equal voting rights, that really changed the game for the actor. Being of Nigerian descent, born in the UK, playing a character of that stature, that nature or that fame was not something I had planned, Oyelowo says. It was huge. David Oyelowo in ‘Selma’ (Photo: Paramount) Selma created a lot, became a box office success, and garnered critical acclaim, but the film only received two Oscar nominations. Oyelowos’ snob was particularly egregious and became a push for the #OscarsSoWhite social media movement that forced Hollywood to face systemic discrimination. Inadvertently, unintentionally, myself, Ava DuVernay, the movie, were sort of at the start of something that was unmistakably going to bring about changes, says Oyelowo, who noted that afterwards Selmathe following year’s rebuffs to the 2015 Oscar nominations weren’t much different, with a blindingly white nominee roster, as a title says. He was fought in the blood. This Academy did not want, or some factions of the Academy, did not want to give in to the notion of change. Fortunately, we had someone like Cheryl Boone Isaacs as president at the time and that change happened. (Isaacs made diversification of Academy membership a priority following #OscarsSoWhite.) The story continues Oyelowo, who recently made his directorial debut with the multicultural journey of coming of age Water man, compared #OscarsSoWhite to the #BlackLivesMatter movement that rose to prominence after the George Floyd murder and a national racial calculation over the past year. Much of the change that’s happening in the world right now, you just have to attribute it to what the internet has done by disseminating information, he says. Even the recent conviction of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd, it just doesn’t happen if the public isn’t as aware as they were because the footage was there. Because social networks are there. People have now lifted the veil as to why the world we live in is as it is. Videos produced by Jon San and edited by Luis Saenz Watch David Oyelowo talk about being inspired by Goonies and HEY doing Water man: Learn more about Yahoo Entertainment:

