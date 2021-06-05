Entertainment
Today’s list of famous birthdays for June 5, 2021 includes celebrities, Mark Wahlberg Kenny G
Top celebrity birthdays June 5, 2021
Birthday wishes go out to Mark Wahlberg Kenny G and all the other celebrities with birthdays today. Check out our slideshow below to see photos of famous people turning one year older on June 5th, and find out an interesting fact about each one.
Musician Kenny G turns 65
Fun fact: Participated on his high school golf team
Actor Ron Livingston turns 54
Anecdote: his brother John is also an actor
Singer Brian McKnight turns 52
Fun fact: has been nominated for a Grammy Award 17 times
Actor Mark Wahlberg turns 50
Fun fact: Received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2010
Actress Liza Weil is 44
Fun fact: one of her first TV show appearances was in an episode of As the World Turns
Rocker Pete Wentz turns 42
Fun fact: one of his grandfathers was an ambassador to the United States
Actress Amanda Crew is 35
Fun fact: The first feature film was Final Destination 3
Discover other celebrities born in Canada
More celebrities with birthdays today
Actor-singer Bill Hayes (Days of Our Lives, Your Show of Shows) is 96 years old. News correspondent Bill Moyers is 87 years old. Country singer Don Reid of the Statler Brothers is 76 years old. Sly and the Family Stone guitarist Fred Stone is 74 years old. Singer – Performance artist Laurie Anderson is 74 years old. Country singer Gail Davies is 73 years old. Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain is 69 years old. Jazz drummer Peter Erskine (Steps Ahead, Weather Report) is 67 years old. Psychedelic Furs singer Richard Butler is 65. Actress Beth Hall (Mom, Mad Men) is 63. Actor Jeff Garlin (The Goldbergs, Curb Your Enthusiasm) is 59. Musician Claus Norreen (Aqua) is 51 years old. Actor Chad Allen (Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman) is 47 years old. The 311 (three to eleven) P-Nut bassist is 47 years old. Actor Navi Rawat (Numb3rs) is 44 years old. Simple Plan guitarist Seb Lefebvre is 40 years old. Actor Chelsey Crisp (Fresh Off The Boat) is 38. Odesza musician Harrison Mills is 32 years old. Musician DJ Mustard is 31 years old. Actress Sophie Lowe (Once Upon a Time in Wonderland) is 31 years old. Actor Hank Greenspan (The Neighborhood) is 11 years old.
Other popular or historic birthdays on June 5
John Couch Adams, English astronomer (co-discovered Neptune)
[Francisco] Pancho Villa, Mexican revolutionary / guerrilla leader
John Maynard Keynes, English economist
Anastasia Nikolaevna, daughter of the last Russian tsar
Lancelot Ware, Founder (MENSA)
Suze Orman, financial advisor (70)
Zydrunas Ilgauskas, former Cavs center (46)
with the Associated Press andHistoryOrb.com
