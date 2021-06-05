Today’s list of famous birthdays for June 5, 2021 includes celebrities, Mark Wahlberg Kenny G





Top celebrity birthdays June 5, 2021 Birthday wishes go out to Mark Wahlberg Kenny G and all the other celebrities with birthdays today. Check out our slideshow below to see photos of famous people turning one year older on June 5th, and find out an interesting fact about each one. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 18: Saxophonist Kenny G attends the 16th Annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 18, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images)Getty Images Musician Kenny G turns 65 Fun fact: Participated on his high school golf team Ron Livingston poses for a photo before DirecTV Super Saturday Night, Saturday, February 2, 2019 in Atlanta. (Aaron Doster / AP Images for the NFL)PA Actor Ron Livingston turns 54 Anecdote: his brother John is also an actor Singer Brian McKnight performs at the Wal-Mart Shareholder Meeting in Fayetteville, Ark. On Friday, June 5, 2015 (AP Photo / Danny Johnston)PA Singer Brian McKnight turns 52 Fun fact: has been nominated for a Grammy Award 17 times FILE – Mark Wahlberg, star of the Netflix film “Spenser Confidential,” poses at the film’s premiere on February 27, 2020, in Los Angeles. Wahlberg turns 50 on June 5. (AP Photo / Chris Pizzello, File)Invision Actor Mark Wahlberg turns 50 Fun fact: Received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2010 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 08: Liza Weil attends the ABC “How To Get Away With Murder” Final Series Premiere at Yamashiro Hollywood on February 08, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta / Getty Images)Getty Images Actress Liza Weil is 44 Fun fact: one of her first TV show appearances was in an episode of As the World Turns Rivers Cuomo, left, and Pete Wentz perform at the American Music Awards on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP)Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP Rocker Pete Wentz turns 42 Fun fact: one of his grandfathers was an ambassador to the United States Amanda Crew, left, and Suzanne Cryer arrive at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, September 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP Actress Amanda Crew is 35 Fun fact: The first feature film was Final Destination 3 Discover other celebrities born in Canada More celebrities with birthdays today Actor-singer Bill Hayes (Days of Our Lives, Your Show of Shows) is 96 years old. News correspondent Bill Moyers is 87 years old. Country singer Don Reid of the Statler Brothers is 76 years old. Sly and the Family Stone guitarist Fred Stone is 74 years old. Singer – Performance artist Laurie Anderson is 74 years old. Country singer Gail Davies is 73 years old. Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain is 69 years old. Jazz drummer Peter Erskine (Steps Ahead, Weather Report) is 67 years old. Psychedelic Furs singer Richard Butler is 65. Actress Beth Hall (Mom, Mad Men) is 63. Actor Jeff Garlin (The Goldbergs, Curb Your Enthusiasm) is 59. Musician Claus Norreen (Aqua) is 51 years old. Actor Chad Allen (Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman) is 47 years old. The 311 (three to eleven) P-Nut bassist is 47 years old. Actor Navi Rawat (Numb3rs) is 44 years old. Simple Plan guitarist Seb Lefebvre is 40 years old. Actor Chelsey Crisp (Fresh Off The Boat) is 38. Odesza musician Harrison Mills is 32 years old. Musician DJ Mustard is 31 years old. Actress Sophie Lowe (Once Upon a Time in Wonderland) is 31 years old. Actor Hank Greenspan (The Neighborhood) is 11 years old. Other popular or historic birthdays on June 5 John Couch Adams, English astronomer (co-discovered Neptune) [Francisco] Pancho Villa, Mexican revolutionary / guerrilla leader John Maynard Keynes, English economist Anastasia Nikolaevna, daughter of the last Russian tsar Lancelot Ware, Founder (MENSA) Suze Orman, financial advisor (70) Zydrunas Ilgauskas, former Cavs center (46) with the Associated Press andHistoryOrb.com Fun Facts About Past Celebrities (Associated Press) Fun facts about celebrities Gal gadot Emilia clarke Sophie turner Jason momoa Danielle Fishel and the cast of Boy Meets World Chris Hemsworth Amanda Seyfried Kat dennings Robert Downey Jr. Alyson hannigan Tiffani Amber Thiessen Miley Cyrus Emma Stone Seth Mac Farlane Marc Hamill Jennifer Lawrence and Mila Kunis David Hasselhoff Lindsay Lohan Natalie Portman George clooney Sarah Michelle Gellar Emma watson Alec baldwin Jenna fischer Kate mara Jennifer aniston Alain Alda Betty Blanche Dave matthews Danica McKellar Taylor Swift Britney spears Bill nye Scarlett johansson Rachel McAdams Demi Moore Julia robert An Overview Of Lists Of Fun Facts Related To Movies And TV (Associated Press) Fun facts about movies and TV and more In memory : Celebrities who died in 2020 | 2019 | 2018 15 celebrities who appeared on Saved By the Bell 10 famous directors who shot episodes of The Office 15 fun facts about The Office The Royal Family: Who’s Next on the British Throne? 30 celebrities who were guest stars on The Office 88 Canadian-born celebrities Oscars hosts since 1989 25 fun facts about friends | 25 celebrities who appeared on friends 25 actors you didn’t know were on Game of Thrones 25 actors you didn’t know appeared in Boy Meets World The MCU timeline: from Iron Man to Avengers: Endgame 20 fun facts about the Phantom Menace for its 20th anniversary 15 fun facts about Napoleon Dynamite to celebrate his 15th birthday 20 fun facts about actually love Relive your childhood with these 120 Hanna-Barbera cartoons Fun facts about the Big Lebowski and 20 more movies that turn 20 in 2018 Fun facts about I know what you did last summer for her 20th birthday Celebrate 30 Years of Dirty Dancing with These Fun Facts 20 fun facts about Scream for its 20th anniversary Romeo + Juliet turns 20: where are they now Want to see more celebrity birthdays as well as other fun stuff? 