And the band plays on | News, Sports, Jobs

The Minot City Band has been together and entertaining people for many years.

This year, the group is celebrating their centennial with the Roosevelt Park Zoo Community Centennial Celebration scheduled for Saturday, August 7 at the zoo. That day, the band will perform from 11 a.m. to noon.

Jerry Spitzer, group director for 33 years, Joe Alme, who has led the group for about 10 years, and Ann Jermiason, group president, met with the Minot Daily News on Wednesday to talk about the group and its long history at Minot.

Although 100 years are being celebrated this year, Spitzer said that technically the group started 117 years ago in 1904 but only got together occasionally. Later, the group began to meet and perform regularly.

According to its history, the group was organized by GC Humphries “Not only to entertain civic and community events, but also to provide community music opportunities for young and old alike through wind and percussion instruments. “

Spitzer said he found information that in 1921 HJ Colton was president of the group and in 1926 Sousa’s first concert took place. “They were pushing across the United States for everyone to do a Sousa concert,” Spitzer said. He said that John Philip Sousa, the late American composer and conductor, visited Minot in 1926.

During the early years, the group had a variety of names. Although this has not been verified, one of the group’s names could be The Great Northern Band. In 1962 the town of Minot approved financial support and the name was officially changed to “The Minot Town Group.”

Currently, the group has about fifty members. The majority of the group’s performances are at Oak Park. Spitzer, Alme and Jermiason said they performed at nursing homes, assisted living facilities, Milton Young Towers and Henry Towers, on Main Street and at the International Music Camp near Dunseith.

“When I started in the band, we played at Oak Park a few Sundays, but there wasn’t a band there yet. We used to play by the pool ”, Jermiason called back. She said the Roosevelt Park band’s shell was the primary place they performed during this time.

“We always do the State Fair Parade”, Alme added. This is with the exception of last year when the parade was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The parade resumes this year in July.

When they started performing in the parade, the three said they didn’t have their current bandwagon but had stepped onto a set with no sides.

This has changed. Spitzer has plans for a moving train. A guy from Stanley welded all the steel for the bandwagon and the group gathered to add the plywood and paint it.

To become a member of the Minot City Band, there is one main condition.

Alme said group members should be “a pretty good player to start with and then we’re limited to as many people to have in the squad because the squad is paid for by the city so there’s a budget that limits the size of the squad.”

Instead of asking the director to pick everyone for the group, Jermiason said several years ago that they started asking section heads to choose members for their sections and that has helped a lot.

“As section heads we are responsible for our section – keeping track of who is going to leave, then finding a replacement”, Jermiason, the head of the flute section, added.

Most of the band members are from Minot, although a few are or have been from neighboring communities.

“You will find all kinds of people in the group”, said Jermiason. “A lot of people are music teachers. We have college students, high school students. There are people who just like to play and don’t have a degree (in music). They are just good players and they love to play.

Alme said doctors, lawyers and judges also participated in the group.

When choosing the music for the band, Alme says there is a rule: “You choose the music that the musician likes to play and the audience likes to hear, and if you can do that, you have it – in that priority. It has worked so far ”, he said.

“You choose a fairly good variety” Jermiason noted.

Alme said they had to take walks but also add a masterpiece to the program. “Of course you have to have good pop music” he said. “And when the audience comes home you want them to sing or think ‘That was awesome’ or ‘I really liked that one. “”

Spitzer added that they wanted the public to ask: “When’s the next concert?” “

It wasn’t often when the weather or anything else canceled or interrupted one of their outdoor concerts.

“One year at the July 4th concert, we went through the whole concert, and then it started to rain, so we had to leave the stage and go back to the back. It was raining so hard that we didn’t even dare to go to our cars ”, Jermiason called back. “It was the only time I remember being rained at a July 4th (concert).”

“One year we canceled because of mosquitoes (at Roosevelt Park)”, Spitzer recalled. “It was the festival in the park on July 4th.” He recalled that the whole festival had been canceled due to the mosquito problem.

Something a little unusual was a moment when Alme recalls when they couldn’t find a mermaid to go with a particular room called “Midnight fire alarm” so they brought a police car. “He (the officer) moved his car right next to the group”, said Alme. At the signal, the police officer sounded the vehicle’s siren.

The band’s first concert this season will be on June 18 at 7 p.m. at Scandinavian Heritage Park, Minot. The season will end with the centennial celebration on August 7 at the zoo.

–

2021 Minot City Band Performances

June 18: 7 p.m., Scandinavian Heritage Park

June 20: 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., Oak Park – Sheri Lien, bassoon soloist

June 27: 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., Oak Park – Deanna Carpenter, solo horn

July 11: 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., Oak Park

July 18: 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Oak Park

July 22: 7 p.m. Oak Park – Sousa concert including the 100th anniversary of the Minot Kiwanis Club

July 24: North Dakota State Fair Parade

August 7: Roosevelt Park Zoo Centennial Community Celebration