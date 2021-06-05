7 unexpected KICKASS characters from the Family Man season 2: bollywood news

Connect with us

One of the greatest strengths of The family man season 2 is its characters. From the trailers, it was obvious that Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee), Suchi (Priyamani), Raji (Samantha Akkineni) and JK Talpade (Sharib Hashmi) would take the cake. However, a few characters in Season 2 manage to stand out in quite unpredictable ways. We weren’t really expecting much of them or doing such awesome things. Bollywood Hungama in this report presents seven of our favorite characters in this regard from The family man season 2.

1. Dhriti (Ashlesha Thakur)

7 unexpected KICKASS characters from The Family Man season 2

She was present even in season 1 as the rebellious daughter of Srikant and Suchi. In her quest to continue with her cool demeanor, she comes into a relationship with Kalyan (Abhay Verma). One thing leads to another and she gets kidnapped. At this point, the way she takes out Kalyan aka Salman and even runs away from Sajid (Shahab Ali) while locking herself in the room was brave. Dhriti proves that she has her father’s genes and that she can become a great agent in the future!

2. Deepan (N Alagamperumal)

7 unexpected KICKASS characters from The Family Man season 2

He is the voice of reason among Tamil rebels. It emphasizes dialogue rather than violence and even helps agencies locate Bhaskaran (Mime Gopi). It’s his Gandhian approach that makes him really awesome.

3. Seema Biswas (Basu)

7 unexpected KICKASS characters from The Family Man season 2

She tries out the role of Indian Prime Minister and is stubborn and inflexible. There is clear information that she may lose her life if she goes ahead with the meeting with the Sri Lankan Prime Minister in Chennai. Yet the way she decides to take the risk makes her something of a hero.

4. The late Asif Basra (Counselor)

7 unexpected KICKASS characters from The Family Man season 2

He elicits a lot of laughs with the way he spouted quotes. He is so angry with the behavior of the Srikants that he tells the receptionist to charge him Rs. 5000 instead of Rs. 3000. He also forces his patients to buy a book that is said to be free but is actually theirs. sold at a reduced price! However, towards the end, he wins hearts when he makes an important statement that the truth doesn’t always set you free. You feel really sad that such a good actor had to end his life and not be alive to see how people are raving about his performance.

5. Ravindra Vijay (Muthu Pandian)

7 unexpected KICKASS characters from The Family Man season 2

He is sympathetic from the first scene especially when he makes fun of JK without him knowing it. He also has problems with stereotypes of people belonging to South India. But he is sympathetic, he is courageous and he is always there for his colleagues and the country in general.

6. Devadarshini Chetan (Umayal)

7 unexpected KICKASS characters from The Family Man season 2

She’s tough and angry and it’s evident when she throws JK’s phone into the water. But when she realizes JK’s true identity, she goes out of her way and even offers to pay for her new cell phone. And her composure is at the forefront when she asks JK to whip up a bigger peg of whiskey and even casually admits that a cigarette won’t bother her. Raji has mastered her badly, but we can’t take away the fact that she did her best.

7. Uday Mahesh (Chellam)

7 unexpected KICKASS characters from The Family Man season 2

He’s our favorite character from the show! Hes the most careful person in the country; it carries multiple phones and even knows how to smartly throw away SIM cards when the job is done. And it is an information and data encyclopedia that helps JK to complete the operation successfully. One wonders what his early days at TASC must be like. Who are all there in the family? Did he have to face some really nasty experiences that made him so cautious? If a character from The family man the universe deserves a spinoff series, so it must be the mysterious Chellam hands down!

Do you agree with our list? Who were your favorite characters? Let us know in the comments section.

