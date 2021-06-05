Director and actor see “Hold These Truths” as a tool to help Asians counter fear and hate

San Francisco Playhouse’s “Hold These Truths” confronts two fears.

With premieres starting Tuesday, June 8, this is one of the first stage shows in the Bay Area to be presented to indoor audiences and in person since the start of the pandemic, making it a test case for the safe return of the theater as we knew it or at least almost. (The theater requires masks for the audience and proof of vaccination or a recent negative test. It also moves seats away and plays a recording of the show.)

The play, about Gordon Hirabayashi, who fought his internment during World War II until the Supreme Court, is also produced amid a wave of violence against Asian American communities in the Pacific Islands, showing that the story de Hirabayashi is far from being a mere historical artefact.

Hirabayashi, born in 1918 in Seattle, does not appear as a hero born in Jeanne Sakata’s solo play, but rather as an accidental activist.

“It wasn’t like he had grown up thinking ‘My parents taught me to be a freedom fighter,’” says Jeffrey Lo, who heads the production of San Francisco Playhouse. “He just had the guts to say, ‘You know, that doesn’t suit me. “”

In the room, Hirabayashi’s resistance to internment is calm and unobtrusive, but firm and pragmatic. When friends and family can’t stand up with him anymore, he doesn’t judge them. “He wasn’t doing it for likes on Instagram or to be retweeted,” says Jomar Tagatac, who stars in the show. “He just did it because he felt it was right. What’s really great about him is that I don’t think he really knew how huge the government was. He just knew his principle was greater.

The creative teams behind one-person plays often have to wonder why this character, this actor speaks to an audience. A good thread is insufficient; there must be some urgent reason why this storyteller needs to speak to these witnesses in the theater right now. Otherwise, a play could degenerate into a simple narration.

For Lo, Hirabayashi isn’t talking to just anyone in “Hold These Truths”. In preproduction conversations with Sakata, he asked himself, “What if Gordon and the play were talking to these people who are his modern version?” They’re leading the fight he fought 80 years ago, and they’re tired, and he’s like, “I’m going to tell you my story to cheer you up.”

“It unlocked a lot for me. I’m less interested in educating people with this story than in uplifting people who need a little more energy to keep moving forward, ”Lo said, citing activists in a range of causes ranging from Black Lives Matter to voting rights.

One specific group he names is Compassion in Oakland, which offers resources to residents of the city AAPI, including a chaperone service for those afraid of going out on their own in light of a wave of hate crimes. Earlier this year, Lo posted on social media that he feared for his mother, who works late at night in a hospital, leaving work alone late.

“It’s random,” he says of the rise in violence against the AAPI community. “That’s the thing that’s so scary. I can try to avoid inadvertently upsetting someone, but you see some of these things, and someone walks and then something happens.

Tagatac has also noticed a change in himself as he walks to his teaching post downtown.

“I find myself on this high alert that I’m not used to. Every time someone walks by, I look them in the eye, like, ‘Alright. I see you, ”Tagatac said. “It’s exhausting, and I feel like my face is wrinkling: ‘I am’ even though I’m not tough ‘I’m tough! And you are not going to pretend with me! This is what I feel myself doing by putting on this armor.

Armor, however, is anathema to the vulnerability an actor needs to do their job. Some days, Tagatac admits, it’s hard to take off when he walks into the rehearsal room.

“As much as I mean, ‘I’m perfect; he totally loses, “there are times when I can’t,” he said. “Some parts will fall. He will not fall suddenly. It will slowly go away. Sometimes the lights and the movement and being on stage distracts me a little to the point of saying, “Okay, I’m going to forget myself for a second.” “

Both see the theater as a counter-power to fear and hatred.

“Storytelling is our most powerful tool towards empathy,” says Lo. “This rise in violence begins with a lack of empathy. The one who says, “It’s the Chinese virus, the Kung flu,” the way those juvenile words can easily translate to, “These people are monsters; we have to attack these people, ”is a lack of empathy, a lack of three-dimensional visions.

“It seems so silly to have to say, ‘We are people too. Let me show you my story to let you know that I have trials and tribulations, ups and downs, love and hate, just like you, ”he admits. And yet, this urge, combined with the importance of returning to the theater, makes “Hold These Truths” not silly at all.

“We are on a mission,” Lo says. “We want to do history justice, do Gordon justice, do the community the service it wants and deserves.”

“Hold these truths”: Written by Jeanne Sakata. Directed by Jeffrey Lo. From Tuesday June 8 to July 3. $ 15 to $ 100. 415-677-9596. In person at the San Francisco Playhouse, 450 Post St., SF Streaming at www.sfplayhouse.org.







