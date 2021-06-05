Samantha Akkineni on The Family Man 2: “I wanted Raji’s portrayal to be balanced and sensitive”





Actress Samantha Akkineni says she was particularly keen on playing her character from The Family Man S2 Raji with a “balanced, nuanced and sensitive” approach. The second season of the Amazon Prime Video series, which began on Friday, pitted actor Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant Tiwari against a powerful new opponent, Raji, a Sri Lankan Tamil. Samantha, best known for her roles in Eega, Mahanati, Mersal, Anjaan, debuts in the digital space with the series by filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. In a lengthy Instagram post, the actor charted her journey with Raji, a character she says serves as a much-needed reminder to come together as a society to eradicate “hatred, oppression and greed.” “I was particularly attached to the fact that the portrayal of Rajis was balanced, nuanced and sensitive. I want the story of Rajis to be a stark and indispensable reminder for us, more than ever, to come together as humans for fight hatred, oppression and greed. If we don’t, countless more will be denied their identity, their freedom and their right to self-determination, “the actor wrote. Prior to release, the series encountered opposition from Vaiko, a member of Rajya Sabha and leader of the MDMK, and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) founder Seeman, who called for the broadcast to be stopped. show for showing Tamils ​​in a negative light. At the time, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK said they respected the feelings of the Tamil people and came up with “a sensitive, balanced and captivating story”. The character of Samantha Akkineni and the portrayal of Sri Lankan Tamils ​​have been criticized, Samantha, 34, said her preparation for Raji involved watching documentaries about the Tamil struggle and that she was devastated to see the suffering of Tamils ​​in Eelam, especially women. The creative team shared documentaries on the Tamil struggle which contained stories of women in the Eelam War. When I watched these documentaries, I was dismayed and shocked at the unrest and unspeakable grief that the Tamils ​​of Eelam have crossed for a long period of time, ”the actor wrote. She added that the ghost of war still haunts those “who continue to live in distant lands with the wounds of civil war still fresh in their hearts and minds.” The first season of The Family Man premiered in September 2019 and received good reviews. Also Read: Vikram: Here Are Some Lesser Known Facts About Actor Ponniyin Selvan Season two recreates the story with a critical appreciation for performance and gripping storytelling. Samantha expressed her gratitude to her fans for their overwhelming response to her portrayal of Raji, a character she believes will always hold a special place in her heart. “Reading all the reviews and comments fills my heart with so much joy. RAJI will always be special.” The show also features actors Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Sunny Hinduja, Sharad Kelkar, Darshan Kumaar, Dalip Tahil, Vipin Kumar, Seema Biswas and Asif Basra. there: 10



