Anushka Sharma’s Gucci sweatshirt is huge Rs. 1 lakh: Bollywood News





Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli left for England a few days ago with his wife, Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma, and daughter Vamika for the World Trials final against New Zealand. Anushka often accompanies Virat on his tours and we love their Instagram shenanigans and outings together! Anushka recently uploaded a photo of herself undergoing mandatory quarantine procedure with Virat at Ageas Bowl Stadium in the UK with a hilarious caption directed at her husband! She wrote: Don't Bring Home Work won't apply to Virat for some time. #QuarantineAuStadium. In the photo, Anushka is seen wearing an oversized beige slogan sweatshirt that reads Guccify Yourself by Gucci which costs $ 1,395 (Rs. 1.01,835 approx). She paired it with light brown Fear of God sweatpants which cost 239.99 which converts to (Rs 24,858 approx). She paired this expensive and comfy outfit with slippers from Gucci which sell for $ 438 on the luxury retail website Farfetch, which costs around Rs. 31,828. We love Anushka's laid back look and she has it. look more refreshing than ever with luminous and glowing skin! With this social media post, Anushka revealed the location of their stay. The couple are currently in Southampton and appear to be locked in a lavish hotel inside the Ageas Bowl cricket stadium. Considering how close the stadium is to the hotel, as seen in the photo, Anushka will certainly be cheering on the stronger Virat and the men in blue as they look to win the Tryout Championship trophy. On the work side, Anushka Sharma has not made any professional commitment. She was last seen in the director of Aanand L. Rai Zero facing Shah Rukh Khan. After which she has produced stellar movies and series which include the critically acclaimed film Pataal Lok and Bulbul. Read also: Anushka Sharma quarantines herself at the stadium; jokes about Virat Kohli temporarily breaking a rule at home







