Rehana Maryam Noor was extremely rewarding as an actress – Kazi Sami Hasan





Kazi Sami Hasan recently made his debut in the film industry with Abdullah Mohammad Saad’s sensational production “Rehana Maryam Noor”, which is the first Bangladeshi film to be officially shortlisted at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. As a businessman, the actor has also developed a passionate industry in film and gaming over the years. He first appeared on television in “Modhuren Shomapoyet” in 2008. Written and directed by Ashfaque Nipun, the fiction first brought Tahsan and Mithila to the screen, where Sami played a short but memorable role. of Mithila’s boyfriend on screen. He also directed a short film called “Fruit Cake”. In frank conversation with The Daily Star, the actor shares his work experience in “Rehana Maryam Noor”. Tell us a bit about your role in “Rehana Maryam Noor”. For all the latest news, follow the Daily Star’s Google News channel. I play the character of Dr Arifin in the movie. Dr Arifin is a very politically connected doctor and projects strength and a sense of resilience in the film. How did you experience the shooting of this film? We had to take shots in one take which were very difficult. Bringing harmony between the actors, the technical aspects such as cinematography, lights, sounds, while also meeting director Abdullah Mohammad Saad’s expectations in every shot were outrageous, but overall, “Rehana Maryam Noor” was extremely rewarding as an actor. There were times when we had long shots and having to do it in one shot sometimes took us all day. “Rehana Maryam Noor” is the first Bangladeshi film to appear in the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival. What do you think of this achievement? From the first day of shooting, I realized that this film was going to grow. The way the film is shot and the angle Saad chose to project this story was fascinating and very unique to me. Being a movie bug, I’ve come across a lot of such stories on the international platform, but the way this movie is made will be a viewers delight. This is indeed a great achievement for the Bangladeshi film industry, especially when it comes to projecting us as a member of the global film fraternity. What are your future plans? Right now I’m just trying to absorb all the buzz that “Rehana Maryam Noor” has created. With the pandemic, it is rather unfortunate for us and most of the world to have experienced hardship. However, the contentment and enthusiasm are worth cherishing, and this is the feeling that I intend to experience for a while.







