WWE SmackDown Fallout: Reigns Destroys Mysterios, Usos Still In Conflict, More | Launderer report
If you’re into revenge, Friday’s WWE SmackDown delivered a jackpot.
Not only did we see Kevin Owens take on Apollo Crews again for the Intercontinental Championship, but we also saw the Usos challenge Rey and Dominik Mysterio for the tag titles twice on the same night.
After Jimmy raised his shoulder during a pin in the opening bout, WWE leadership granted himand Jey a second shot in the main event.
Liv Morgan returned to singles action following the release of tag team partner Ruby Riott. She faced Carmella in a wasted effort.
We also saw Alpha Academy start a new feud with The Street Profits, and Sami Zayn continued his feud with Owens by literally kicking him when he was down.
Let’s take a look at some of SmackDown’s biggest moments and where they could lead in the future.
1 of 4
Reigns came out on top of the show and talked about how he changed his stance on The Usos by getting a photo for the title. He supported his cousins’ efforts, but warned them of what could happen if they lost.
Jimmy still seemed hesitant to stand in line when the tribal chief asked to be recognized, so the family friction was still palpable.
Rey and Dominik got out right away to make this match the first of the night. Michael Cole mentioned that WWE is celebrating 50 years of Tag Team Champions this year while making those teams the top two on the roster.
When Dominik rolled up Jimmy, the referee did not see that Uso had removed his shoulder from the mat and counted the pin. Advertisers drew attention to this right away, so it seemed like an intentional part of the story. An angry reign asked Heyman to bring the Usos to him immediately so he could yell at them.
The tribal chief told them that they had embarrassed the family and asked them to do things right. Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville reviewed the footage and booked a rematch for the same night.
As Dom and Rey prepared to win again, Reigns came out of nowhere to take out young Mysterio with a Superman Punch. Rey tried to defend his son but the tribal chief easily sent him too.
Jimmy and Jey watched as Reigns single-handedly destroy the two Mysterios. Jimmy tried to put him down as he suffocated Dominik. As Jimmy left, Reigns continued to express his frustrations with Dom.
The Usos and Reigns still have a lot of issues to work out, and Rey will seek revenge on The Big Dog for injuring her son. Without another clear challenger, it’s possible Rey and Reigns will collidefor the universal championship at Hell in a Cell on June 20. If that happens, Rey better take out a big insurance policy just to be on the safe side.
2 of 4
Ruby Riott’s WWE exit days before SmackDown came as a shock to many, including her tag team partner. Morgan is now a solo act, but it doesn’t look like anything else has changed.
When we say nothing has changed, we are referring to how it is booked. Morgan has one of WWE’s worst win-lose records of 2021.
This trend continued on Friday when she lost to Carmella. After winning, Mella asked the announcer to pitch her as the most beautiful woman in WWE.
While the Princess of Staten Island appears to be receiving new impetus, Morgan has been underutilized and ignored by management. It’s a shame as she improved every aspect of her playing to become a full performer.
It’s unclear what WWE has in store for Morgan, if any. With Sonya Deville working in a role other than wrestling and Mia Yim not yet making her Blue Mark debut, SmackDown only has seven active performers in the women’s division. Sasha Banks is not yet back from her break, which brings him down to six.
At some point Morgan will have to be taken seriously unless WWE plans to use the same few women in the title photo. Hopefully the moment will come sooner rather than later.
3 out of 4
Mount Ford and Angelo Dawkins were hanging out backstage when Chad Gable tried to give them some advice. As you might expect, Street Profits weren’t receptive to his criticism.
Later on the show, Otis approached them and told them that they should apologize to Gable for insulting him. Ford and Dawkins told him to mind his own business and reminded Otis that he hadn’t done anything important since aligning himself with Gable.
The Dozer lived up to their nickname and took over both men with ease, starting what is sure to be a feud that will produce great matches.
With Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler, The Usos and Mysterios vying for the titles by tag, these teams have been sidelined. It’s nice to see WWE keep them relevant with their own storyline.
We’ll likely see Gable and Otis fight The Street Profits on an upcoming SmackDown and possibly a few times after that, as WWE has staged plenty of revenge recently.
4 out of 4
As Kevin Owens walked backstage, Commander Azeez attacked him ahead of his match with Crews for the Intercontinental Championship.
Azeez was banned from the ring but still found a way to impact the outcome. KO did his best, but injuries he suffered kept him from gaining momentum.
Owens made a late comeback, but it wasn’t enough to help him win. After enduring numerous punishments, Crews pulled him aside with a firefighter’s bag on the apron.
As KO struggled to get up, Sami Zayn ran and threw a Helluva Kick. This is a good indicator that Crews can leave Owens as he will argue with Zayn again.
Longtime rivals will likely face off at Hell in a Cell. Even though we’ve seen these two fight a few times, they still manage to make it entertaining. This time shouldn’t be any different.
Friday’s SmackDown was a bit repetitive with some of the rematch, but it still managed to be a decent show with a few standout segments.
