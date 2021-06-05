WWE SmackDown Fallout: Reigns Destroys Mysterios, Usos Still In Conflict, More | Launderer report

1 of 4

Reigns came out on top of the show and talked about how he changed his stance on The Usos by getting a photo for the title. He supported his cousins’ efforts, but warned them of what could happen if they lost.

Jimmy still seemed hesitant to stand in line when the tribal chief asked to be recognized, so the family friction was still palpable.

Rey and Dominik got out right away to make this match the first of the night. Michael Cole mentioned that WWE is celebrating 50 years of Tag Team Champions this year while making those teams the top two on the roster.

When Dominik rolled up Jimmy, the referee did not see that Uso had removed his shoulder from the mat and counted the pin. Advertisers drew attention to this right away, so it seemed like an intentional part of the story. An angry reign asked Heyman to bring the Usos to him immediately so he could yell at them.

The tribal chief told them that they had embarrassed the family and asked them to do things right. Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville reviewed the footage and booked a rematch for the same night.

As Dom and Rey prepared to win again, Reigns came out of nowhere to take out young Mysterio with a Superman Punch. Rey tried to defend his son but the tribal chief easily sent him too.

Jimmy and Jey watched as Reigns single-handedly destroy the two Mysterios. Jimmy tried to put him down as he suffocated Dominik. As Jimmy left, Reigns continued to express his frustrations with Dom.

The Usos and Reigns still have a lot of issues to work out, and Rey will seek revenge on The Big Dog for injuring her son. Without another clear challenger, it’s possible Rey and Reigns will collidefor the universal championship at Hell in a Cell on June 20. If that happens, Rey better take out a big insurance policy just to be on the safe side.