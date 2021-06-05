Bindi Irwin Praises Parent’s Romance: “The Fabric of Miracles” | Entertainment





Bindi Irwin praised her parents’ love as the makings of miracles. The 22-year-old environmentalist took to social media on Friday (04.06.21) to praise his parents’ mother, Terri Irwin, and late father Steve Irwin on what would have been their 29th wedding anniversary. She wrote alongside a returning image of the couple: Soulmates. Happy birthday to my dear parents. Your love is the stuff of miracles. (sic) And Terri, who married Steve in 1992, seemed touched by her daughter’s words, as she took advantage of the comments to thank Bindi for her post. She commented: “Thank you @BindiIrwin. Today marks 29 years since I married your dad. He was full of amazing things, but most of all he was fun. Really, really fun! (Sic) Bindi’s brother Robert Irwin, 17, also paid tribute to his mother and father. Posting a photo of Steve with a broken foot being pushed into a wheelbarrow by Terri, the teenager wrote: “Happy birthday, mum and dad. (This is my favorite photo of all time). (Sic) The Crocodile Hunter star tragically died in 2006 when he was stabbed in the heart by a stingray while filming a documentary. And Terri has previously stated that she will never go out again, as she sees Steve as her soul mate and knows that no other relationship will come close. She said: I feel lonely for Steve. I feel like we had this soul mate thing. And in the next 10 years, I haven’t dated or even thought about it. Because I am not afraid of being alone. It’s really hard not to have Steve. I’m just alone for Steve if that makes sense. I’ve always felt with Steve, if I hadn’t married Steve I wouldn’t have gotten married.

