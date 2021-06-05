Entertainment
Pride Month | Bollywoods Queer Eye: How LGBTQ + Representation Evolved in Cinema | Entertainment News
For some time now, we have been shouting about the representation of the LGBTQ + community in mainstream cinema. Although there have been erroneous representations in Dostana (2008) or Mastizaade (2016) or so many others where it is used as a tool of comic relief and mockery, there is also Fire (1998) or Aligarh (2016) or Marguerite with a straw (2015), who treated the subject with the greatest sincerity, sensitivity and maturity.
We still have a very long way to go … there certainly should be a lot more stories and a lot more characters who really explore the LGBTQ world in cinema, says filmmaker Alankrita Shrivastava, who has explored the subject in her films. .
She adds, I don’t think that has to be a central point of conflict in a movie, but at least have characters. We really need to take a big step forward. It is very important to be empathetic and sensitive in the representation and to normalize it. I am not in all the cartoonish tendency of the treatment of these characters.
Gazal Dhaliwal, the screenwriter of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (ELKDTAL; 2019), a coming-of-age gay romantic comedy, says that when it comes to movies, it’s hard to shop for scripts with LGTBQ themes.
There is still enough content that only uses the LGBTQ + community for comedy. We are far from the ideal world, she adds.
HELP WITH BUSINESS NAMES
Many films have been made sporadically over the years, but most have stayed in the niche and never really caught the attention of mainstream audiences. However, last year when Ayushmann Khurrana starred in a romantic comedy,Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan(SMZS)about a gay couple he was lapped by the audience and danced all the way to the box office. And many believe that having famous stars helps attract audiences.
Previously, no big star was willing to make these films, so access remained a niche. It was encouraging to see Ayushmann made the film. It showed the community in a very positive light, Dhaliwal said, adding: What is happening now is the conversation is entering commercial cinema. This is where things are really encouraging as this cinema has a wider reach. ELKDTAL had stars like Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor and that helped.
SMZS Director Hitesh Kewalya is happy that he was able to put a flag in one spot, which is considered a reference, and he thanks Khurrana for being instrumental in this goal. Well done to him for taking it over and showing that a film like this can be made with a star, and can also be a commercial success. Once you have something that works, it has a positive impact on everyone and it becomes a point of reference, he explains.
MENTALITY MUST CHANGE EVERYWHERE
My Brother Nikhil (2005) filmmaker Onir believes what happened in films before the landmark 2018 judgment was much more groundbreaking, and he insists Bollywood filmmakers need to be more open .
The last really good LGBTQI + movie I can think of lately was Aligarh. None after 2018 has pushed the envelope. I don’t see them being difficult, they are always comfortable, and sometimes silly, he said, pointing to the much better things that are happening in regional cinema, especially Bengali cinema.
Then there were Tamil movies like Super De Luxe (2019). Even Marathi cinema has addressed this subject in the past. There is a lot more going on in regional cinema than in Hindi films, says Onir.
Calling out the problematic things that continue to be done for television, Dhaliwal says this is hampering overall progress.
Theres Kapil Sharmas comedy show with so many jokes around the community. It’s everyday viewing for people and meant to be funny. But no one realizes how much this affects the psyche and makes people think queer representation is something to be laughed at. TV has the widest reach and it sends the wrong message, that bothers me, she laments.
For Kewalya, who himself had been raised in an atmosphere of prejudice and homophobic culture, it was important to show the community in its good light through his film.
I don’t belong to the community but I have a lot of friends and collaborators. So, through my film, I questioned the prudish middle class of our country. I’m glad conversations have started about sexuality and the freedom of choice that every human being deserves, he shares.
OTT WIDENED THE CANVAS
The gaps in motion pictures have been filled beautifully with content on the web where many innovative projects have shown true representation of the community.
Shrivastava, whose web projects Bombay Begumes and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare explored the LGBTQ aspect, agrees we had some good content on OTT. Made in paradise (with Arjun Mathur as gay) was a breakthrough in terms of representation. Even the recent anthology Ajeeb Daastaans. Perhaps theatrical projects are reluctant because of all things censorship, she notes.
Talking about live performance and filmmaker Ram Kamal Mukherjee had chosen a transgender artist, Shree Ghatak, for his web short,Seasons greetings.
Indian cinema has not done justice to the LGBT community. What we need to realize is that the community is not just screaming and loud people … there is a cliché portrayal in the movies, which provides comedic relief to homophobes. People appreciated me for choosing Shree Ghatak. She was treated as an au pair on sets and had everything any other actor would get, Mukherjee says.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]