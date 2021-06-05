Pride Month | Bollywoods Queer Eye: How LGBTQ + Representation Evolved in Cinema | Entertainment News

For some time now, we have been shouting about the representation of the LGBTQ + community in mainstream cinema. Although there have been erroneous representations in Dostana (2008) or Mastizaade (2016) or so many others where it is used as a tool of comic relief and mockery, there is also Fire (1998) or Aligarh (2016) or Marguerite with a straw (2015), who treated the subject with the greatest sincerity, sensitivity and maturity.

We still have a very long way to go … there certainly should be a lot more stories and a lot more characters who really explore the LGBTQ world in cinema, says filmmaker Alankrita Shrivastava, who has explored the subject in her films. .

A photo of Fire, with Shabana Azmi and Nandita Das.

She adds, I don’t think that has to be a central point of conflict in a movie, but at least have characters. We really need to take a big step forward. It is very important to be empathetic and sensitive in the representation and to normalize it. I am not in all the cartoonish tendency of the treatment of these characters.

Gazal Dhaliwal, the screenwriter of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (ELKDTAL; 2019), a coming-of-age gay romantic comedy, says that when it comes to movies, it’s hard to shop for scripts with LGTBQ themes.

There is still enough content that only uses the LGBTQ + community for comedy. We are far from the ideal world, she adds.

Sonam Kapoor and Regina Cassandra in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Many films have been made sporadically over the years, but most have stayed in the niche and never really caught the attention of mainstream audiences. However, last year when Ayushmann Khurrana starred in a romantic comedy,Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan(SMZS)about a gay couple he was lapped by the audience and danced all the way to the box office. And many believe that having famous stars helps attract audiences.

Previously, no big star was willing to make these films, so access remained a niche. It was encouraging to see Ayushmann made the film. It showed the community in a very positive light, Dhaliwal said, adding: What is happening now is the conversation is entering commercial cinema. This is where things are really encouraging as this cinema has a wider reach. ELKDTAL had stars like Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor and that helped.

SMZS Director Hitesh Kewalya is happy that he was able to put a flag in one spot, which is considered a reference, and he thanks Khurrana for being instrumental in this goal. Well done to him for taking it over and showing that a film like this can be made with a star, and can also be a commercial success. Once you have something that works, it has a positive impact on everyone and it becomes a point of reference, he explains.

MENTALITY MUST CHANGE EVERYWHERE

A photo of My brother Nikhil

My Brother Nikhil (2005) filmmaker Onir believes what happened in films before the landmark 2018 judgment was much more groundbreaking, and he insists Bollywood filmmakers need to be more open .

The last really good LGBTQI + movie I can think of lately was Aligarh. None after 2018 has pushed the envelope. I don’t see them being difficult, they are always comfortable, and sometimes silly, he said, pointing to the much better things that are happening in regional cinema, especially Bengali cinema.

Then there were Tamil movies like Super De Luxe (2019). Even Marathi cinema has addressed this subject in the past. There is a lot more going on in regional cinema than in Hindi films, says Onir.

An Aligarh still

Calling out the problematic things that continue to be done for television, Dhaliwal says this is hampering overall progress.

Theres Kapil Sharmas comedy show with so many jokes around the community. It’s everyday viewing for people and meant to be funny. But no one realizes how much this affects the psyche and makes people think queer representation is something to be laughed at. TV has the widest reach and it sends the wrong message, that bothers me, she laments.

For Kewalya, who himself had been raised in an atmosphere of prejudice and homophobic culture, it was important to show the community in its good light through his film.

I don’t belong to the community but I have a lot of friends and collaborators. So, through my film, I questioned the prudish middle class of our country. I’m glad conversations have started about sexuality and the freedom of choice that every human being deserves, he shares.

OTT WIDENED THE CANVAS

The gaps in motion pictures have been filled beautifully with content on the web where many innovative projects have shown true representation of the community.

Shrivastava, whose web projects Bombay Begumes and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare explored the LGBTQ aspect, agrees we had some good content on OTT. Made in paradise (with Arjun Mathur as gay) was a breakthrough in terms of representation. Even the recent anthology Ajeeb Daastaans. Perhaps theatrical projects are reluctant because of all things censorship, she notes.

Filmmaker Ram Kamal Mukherjee and the cast of Celina Jaitly and Shree Ghatak.

Talking about live performance and filmmaker Ram Kamal Mukherjee had chosen a transgender artist, Shree Ghatak, for his web short,Seasons greetings.

Indian cinema has not done justice to the LGBT community. What we need to realize is that the community is not just screaming and loud people … there is a cliché portrayal in the movies, which provides comedic relief to homophobes. People appreciated me for choosing Shree Ghatak. She was treated as an au pair on sets and had everything any other actor would get, Mukherjee says.