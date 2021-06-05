Mumbai police arrest TV actor, five others, in minor rape case-Entertainment News, Firstpost





Mumbai Police say the incident is old and involved a 17-year-old complainant

Mumbai police arrested a TV actor after he was charged with rape. Known for his role in the television series Naagin 3, the actor was arrested along with five other defendants in the minor rape case. As reported through Hindustan times, the policementionned that the incident is old and involves a 17-year-old complainant. Zone 2 DCP Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar Sanjay Patil said the complaint was registered under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offenses Act 2012 (POCSO) and section 376 (rape) of the CPI. E timesreports that police say the actor befriended the minor and promised her a career in television series. He was arrested by officials from the Waliv police station with the help of the Amboli police station. According to reports, he was arrested on the night of Friday, June 4. Meanwhile, the co-star of the accused of Naagin 3 Anita Hassanandani came out in support of the actor. It posted a photo on Instagram with the actor and said the news about him was absurd. Stating that she knows him, Hassanandani asserted that this cannot be true. The actor further said that there is more to the story and that the truth will soon be unveiled. In the comments section of Hassanandanis’ post, several other celebrities came to support the actor. Chloe Qureshi, Creative Director at Balaji Telefilms tagged the actor and told him I love you. TV actor Adhvik Mahajan commented on Agreed on Hassanandanis’ post, supporting the accused. Mohit Kathuria has also said he supports the actor. The actorstarted his career with the series 2013 Dil Ki Nazar Se Khobsurat. He has worked in several soap operas including Phir Bhi Na Maane … Badtameez Dil, Bepanah Pyaar, Naagarjuna Ek Yoddha and many others. His last series was Brahmarakshas 2: Phir Jaag Utha Shaitan. He played the role of Angad Mehra in the series and worked with actor Nikki Sharma in the lead role.







