All the baby announcements on the show

Take a look at all the times the Jersey Shore cast members shared their pregnancy news while on set. Almost all of them have children.

As the Jersey Shore the cast has aged, many housemates have started their own families. Most of the women have allowed the majority of their pregnancies to be filmed for the show. Here are all Jersey Shore cast members Past pregnancy announcements.

Snooki Lorenzo’s First Meatball

Between the filming seasons of the original show, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley had a spinoff show,Snooki & JWoww.In the first episode, the two best friends were looking for an apartment. When they finally found the perfect spot, Nicole revealed to Jenni that she was not only engaged but also pregnant. They then had the rest of the Jersey Shore sent for dinner so Nicole could make her announcement.

Mini Mes by JWoww & Snooki

In the season 4 premiere ofSnooki & JWoww, Nicole revealed that she and Jenni are pregnant. Nicole’s pregnancy with her second child was only three months behind Jenni’s first pregnancy. They both later welcomed their daughters, Meilani and Giovanna, to the show. Now the girls aren’t just Jenni and Nicole’s mini mes, they’re best friends too, just like their moms.

JWoww’s son, Greyson

After Jenni welcomed her daughter, she and her ex-husband got married. At the wedding reception, the couple announced that they were expecting their second child. Although Jenni shared her wedding video on social media, the couple’s big day was not seen on any shows.

Ronnie is a daddy

Just before the roommates returned to film for the spinoff show, Ronnie Ortiz Magro’s girlfriend at the time, Jen Harley, got pregnant. During a gym session with Pauly D, Ronnie casually revealed that he has a baby on the way. Pauly was shocked because he hadn’t met the little mom. Between shows, Pauly also had a child; however, he always kept her away from the cameras.

Deena CJ’s first son

During a stressful girls’ lunch between Deena, Jenni and Nicole, Nicole and Jenni were arguing about their different relationship with Angelina Pivarnick. In an effort to break the tension, Deena shared that she would not be attending the next family trip to Las Vegas because she was pregnant. Nicole and Jenni were more than excited for theirmeatball.

Snooki’s third baby Angelo

Shortly after Deena revealed the news of her first pregnancy, Nicole also fell pregnant. The first person she spoke to was Jenni. On the show, Nicole was seen video chatting with Jenni. She advised Jenni to sit down before sharing her big news by shouting, “I AM PREGNANT.” During the conversation, Nicole admitted that she had been trying to get pregnant all summer. In a previous episode, Nicole had actually thought she was pregnant, which prompted her to take a pregnancy test in a public bathroom.

Cameron, Deena’s second son

Deena knew she was pregnant with her second son before heading to Vegas to film the show’s final season. It gave him time to prepare a special way to deliver his big news to the group. During a day at the pool, Deena told her roommates that she had gifts for them; However, the boys couldn’t understand why Deena was giving them personalized towels. After distributing all the towels, Deena held up one last towel that read: “I am pregnant.”

Baby Romeo situation

Later on that same trip, Lauren began to wonder if she, too, was pregnant. While alone in the hotel room with Mike, Lauren took a pregnancy test that she had prepared for the trip, confirming that she was indeed pregnant. On the last day of the trip, as the group gathered around the pool to reflect on their getaway, Lauren and Mike shared the news with the rest of the cast. They actually used the same towel Deena had used to announce her pregnancy; however, they used black duct tape to add the word “too muchabove. Deena and Lauren have since had their sons, Cameron and Romeo.

