REEL TALK: Third ‘Conjuring’ a solid installment | Culture & Leisure

Based on a 1981 true story, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, portrays a young man, Arne Johnson, who has pleaded not guilty to murder for demonic possession.

The truth, once again, turns out crazier than the fiction in this spooky, sometimes comical, and always gripping horror story.

The Conjuring series depicts the many tales of exorcism specialists Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) as they retrieve the evil paraphernalia of their encounters, all housed in a locked room in their home. . Annabelle is one of those special items the devil made me return to, eliciting heard laughs as well as spooky memories.

Ed and Lorraine find themselves in a particularly sticky situation in this interpretation as a young boy, David (Julian Hilliard), is possessed by an unusual demon. Yes, there are ordinary types, and this one is not one of them. Sweet and protective Arne (Ruairi OConnor), boyfriend of the David sisters, saves the boy by inviting this evil spirit to take him in David’s place.

Of course, that wasn’t the best idea, as Arne finds himself behind bars for subsequently killing a local man.

Ed and Lorraine must find out the reasons for these possessions in order to help Arne, who is now sitting behind bars. Their detective and intuitive skills lead them to previous murders, a retired priest, and a cult of Satanists who, again, are not your typical devil worshipers.

Pulled deeper and deeper into this world, Ed and Lorraine fight not only for Arne, but for themselves and each other.

First of all let me say that there is nothing like watching a comedy or horror movie in a movie theater with others, it makes everything more intense. Seeing The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It with an audience on a giant screen created a spooky vibe with spooky jumps that make you laugh at yourself.

The movie itself uses all the typical horror movie tropes like low light, flickering lights, entering cobweb-lined caves and more, but all of those gadgets are part of the genre. Using these techniques, The Devil Made Me Do It doesn’t take itself too seriously either, as it makes fun of situations.

A highlight is during an exorcism in prison, the priest attributes the flickering lights to an old, state-run building. These types of comedic moments, sprinkled sparingly throughout the film, give the viewer a break in the intensity, providing the necessary climb on that roller coaster of a movie.

The story takes a few twists and turns, explaining occult logic and how some demons work. We know how it’s going to turn out, but the story sucks you in and you are invested in the mystery, working with them to solve it.

The writers give you the clues and give you the keys to unlock the puzzle, little by little, and it hooks you.

Farmiga and Wilson take their roles seriously as they refine their looks, style and personality attributes. While this sometimes seems overkill, it’s also part of the fun.

We expect these actors to be in each of these horror movies in a way, welcoming their take on their characters. We get to know them better and they, in turn, do the same.

OConnor stars in the film as a gentle young man who sacrifices his freedom, spiritually and physically, to help young David. In an instant, OConnor can shift gears to become a murderous man determined to wreak havoc, then become innocent again.

Of course, makeup, props, and special effects go a long way in horror movies, and this is no exception. The special contortion effects of the possessed characters are breathtaking. The creation of gruesome, even dead, characters is featured in The Devil Made Me Do It, all compounded by a musical score that’s sure to make you shiver.

But the scariest part of the whole movie is the end credits. If you don’t want to have nightmares, get out before they happen.

Reel Talk rating: 3 stars